Lazard : Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution

09/13/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:LGI) has authorized the Fund to declare today, pursuant to a level distribution policy, a monthly distribution of $0.08879 per share on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on October 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2019. The ex-dividend date is October 10, 2019.

Portfolio data as of August 30, 2019, including performance, asset allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management’s (“LAM”) website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Additionally, any notices required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which provide information regarding the respective estimated amounts of each monthly distribution derived from net investment income, net realized capital gains (short- and long-term) and return of capital, will also be available on www.LazardAssetManagement.com.

The Fund’s investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund’s net assets are invested in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, generally of companies with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, and may include investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Fund’s investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of August 31, 2019, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $228.8 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 624 M
EBIT 2019 639 M
Net income 2019 383 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 4 150 M
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 43,75  $
Last Close Price 38,83  $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Financial Advisory
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD5.20%4 150
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.0.86%27 086
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY87.95%22 893
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.41.39%7 442
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%3 499
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC25.65%3 056
