Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund : Declares Spillback Distribution

The Board of Directors of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:LGI) has authorized the Fund to declare today a spillback distribution of $0.41769 per share on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The distribution represents the Fund’s 2017 spillback distribution (pursuant to Section 855 of the Internal Revenue Code) of previously undistributed net long-term capital gains ($0.32129 per share) and net short-term capital gains ($0.09640 per share) realized in 2017. None of the spillback distribution is a return of capital. The distribution is payable on December 21, 2018 to shareholders of record on December 12, 2018. The ex-dividend date is December 11, 2018.

Portfolio data as of September 30, 2018, including performance, asset allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management’s website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Additionally, any notices required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which provide information regarding the respective estimated amounts of each monthly distribution derived from net investment income, net realized capital gains (short- and long-term) and return of capital, will also be available on www.LazardAssetManagement.com.

The Fund’s objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts. The Fund generally invests in securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion and may invest in emerging markets. The Fund seeks enhanced income by investing in short duration (typically less than one year) emerging market forward currency contracts and other emerging market debt instruments.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), Lazard Asset Management LLC (LAM), the Fund’s investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed more than $238 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005457/en/