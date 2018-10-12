Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund : Declares Spillback Distribution

The Board of Directors of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
(the “Fund”) (NYSE:LGI) has authorized the Fund to declare today
a spillback distribution of $0.41769 per share on the Fund’s outstanding
common stock. The distribution represents the Fund’s 2017 spillback
distribution (pursuant to Section 855 of the Internal Revenue Code) of
previously undistributed net long-term capital gains ($0.32129 per
share) and net short-term capital gains ($0.09640 per share) realized in
2017. None of the spillback distribution is a return of capital. The
distribution is payable on December 21, 2018 to shareholders of record
on December 12, 2018. The ex-dividend date is December 11, 2018.
Portfolio data as of September 30, 2018, including performance, asset
allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and
other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management’s
website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com.
Additionally, any notices required by Section 19(a) of the Investment
Company Act of 1940, as amended, which provide information regarding the
respective estimated amounts of each monthly distribution derived from
net investment income, net realized capital gains (short- and long-term)
and return of capital, will also be available on www.LazardAssetManagement.com.
The Fund’s objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation
and current income. The Fund invests in a portfolio of approximately 60
to 80 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository
Receipts. The Fund generally invests in securities of companies with
market capitalizations greater than $2 billion and may invest in
emerging markets. The Fund seeks enhanced income by investing in short
duration (typically less than one year) emerging market forward currency
contracts and other emerging market debt instruments.
An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), Lazard Asset Management
LLC (LAM), the Fund’s investment manager, offers a range of equity,
fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of June
30, 2018, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard
Group managed more than $238 billion worth of client assets. For more
information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005457/en/