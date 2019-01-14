Lazard : Jason Hutchinson Joins Lazard's Middle Market Telecommunications, Media & Technology Group

JASON HUTCHINSON JOINS LAZARD'S MIDDLE MARKET TELECOMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP

NEW YORK, January 14, 2019 - Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Jason Hutchinson has joined Lazard's Middle Market Telecommunications, Media & Technology group as a Managing Director. He is based in San Francisco.

Mr. Hutchinson has advised clients on M&A and other financial transactions for more than two decades in the technology industry across a number of subsectors, including data networking, internet and social media, semiconductors and software infrastructure. Prior to joining Lazard, Mr. Hutchinson was a Managing Director and Head of Global Technology M&A at Oppenheimer & Co., and was Head of Technology M&A at Houlihan Lokey. He has held similar positions at Merrill Lynch and Piper Jaffray.

Lazard's Middle Market Advisory practice provides financial and strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity recapitalizations, and financial restructurings to mid-sized companies through Lazard Middle Market LLC, a subsidiary of Lazard. Our senior professionals bring deep sector expertise and relationships with CEOs and board members, while leveraging the global resources of Lazard. For more information, please visit www.lazardmm.com.

Clare Pickett clare.pickett@lazard.com +1 212 632 6963