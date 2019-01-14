Lazard : Jason Hutchinson Joins Lazard's Middle Market Telecommunications, Media & Technology Group

Log in
LAZARD LTD
Jason Hutchinson Joins Lazard's Middle Market Telecommunications, Media & Technology Group

01/14/2019

JASON HUTCHINSON JOINS LAZARD'S MIDDLE MARKET TELECOMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP

NEW YORK, January 14, 2019 - Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Jason Hutchinson has joined Lazard's Middle Market Telecommunications, Media & Technology group as a Managing Director. He is based in San Francisco.

Mr. Hutchinson has advised clients on M&A and other financial transactions for more than two decades in the technology industry across a number of subsectors, including data networking, internet and social media, semiconductors and software infrastructure. Prior to joining Lazard, Mr. Hutchinson was a Managing Director and Head of Global Technology M&A at Oppenheimer & Co., and was Head of Technology M&A at Houlihan Lokey. He has held similar positions at Merrill Lynch and Piper Jaffray.

Lazard's Middle Market Advisory practice provides financial and strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity recapitalizations, and financial restructurings to mid-sized companies through Lazard Middle Market LLC, a subsidiary of Lazard. Our senior professionals bring deep sector expertise and relationships with CEOs and board members, while leveraging the global resources of Lazard. For more information, please visit www.lazardmm.com.

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms operates from 43 offices across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South and Central America. With origins dating to 1848, Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com.Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ-FAPE

###

Media contact:

Clare Pickett clare.pickett@lazard.com +1 212 632 6963

Disclaimer

Lazard Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019
