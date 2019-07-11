Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Ltd    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/10 04:01:32 pm
35.14 USD   -0.73%
08:38aLAZARD : June 2019
PU
06:46aLAZARD : Reports June 2019 Assets Under Management
BU
07/10LAZARD : to Announce First-Half and Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lazard : June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 08:38am EDT

LAZARD REPORTS JUNE 2019 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 - Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2019 totaled approximately $237.5 billion. The month's AUM included market appreciation of $9.0 billion; net outflows of $2.5 billion; and foreign exchange appreciation of $2.3 billion.

LAZARD LTD

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM")

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

As of:

June 30,

May 31,

20191

2019

Equity

$195,858

$188,130

Fixed Income

36,589

35,302

Other

5,019

5,233

Total AUM

$237,466

$228,665

(1) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "would", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "target," "goal", or "continue", and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A "Risk Factors," and also discussed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, including the following:

  • A decline in general economic conditions or the global or regional financial markets;
  • A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);
  • Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;
  • Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;
  • A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses; and
  • Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.

Lazard Ltd is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites, Lazard's Twitter account (twitter.com/Lazard) and other social media sites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com.

LAZ_CPE

###

Investor relations contact: Alexandra Deignan +1 212 632 6886 alexandra.deignan@lazard.com

Media relations contact: Hillary Yaffe +1 212 632 6528 hillary.yaffe@lazard.com

Disclaimer

Lazard Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 12:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAZARD LTD
08:38aLAZARD : June 2019
PU
06:46aLAZARD : Reports June 2019 Assets Under Management
BU
07/10LAZARD : to Announce First-Half and Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06/18LAZARD : LAM Expands Quantitative Equity Platform 6-18-19
PU
06/18LAZARD : Asset Management Expands Quantitative Equity Platform with Addition of ..
BU
06/14LAZARD : Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
06/14LAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
06/12LAZARD : Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management
BU
06/04LAZARD : Announces New Financial Advisory Leadership in Brazil
BU
05/31LAZARD : Important Change to Previously-Announced Tender Offer by Lazard World D..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 667 M
EBIT 2019 678 M
Net income 2019 397 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,53%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,95x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,45x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 3 880 M
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,6  $
Last Close Price 35,1  $
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Financial Advisory
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-4.80%3 880
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.2.14%27 671
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY55.57%19 776
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.29.76%7 021
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%3 675
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC17.36%2 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About