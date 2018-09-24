Lazard : Rosanne Kurmaniak Joins Lazard as a Managing Director in Financial Advisory

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced today that Rosanne (Rosie) Kurmaniak has joined the firm as a Managing Director, Financial Advisory, based in New York. She will join the global technology, media and telecom group to advise companies in the sector on mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic and financial matters.

“Rosie brings nearly two decades of experience advising on media and telecom transactions,” said Matt Lustig, head of North American Investment Banking at Lazard. “She has established herself as a trusted advisor to senior management and boards, and will be a strong addition to our global technology, media and telecom group.”

Prior to joining Lazard, Ms. Kurmaniak was a Managing Director in Citi’s Global Mergers and Acquisitions Group, where she advised telecom and media companies in many of these industries’ defining M&A transactions. She began her career at Citi in 1999.

About Lazard

