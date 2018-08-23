Lazard : Stephan Heitz joins Lazard Asset Management as Head of Lazard Fund Managers

STEPHAN HEITZ JOINS LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

AS HEAD OF LAZARD FUND MANAGERS

ZURICH, 23 August, 2018 - Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced that Stephan Heitz has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Lazard Fund Managers (LFM).

Based in Zurich, Mr. Heitz will be responsible for both retail and institutional sales and marketing for LFM in Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg. LFM is the distribution effort of Lazard Frères Gestion (LFG) and LAM, offering investments to clients across Continental Europe.

"Stephan brings nearly 30 years of investment industry experience to the firm, and adds considerable strength to the team," said, Nathan Paul, Chief Business Officer of LAM. "His wealth of knowledge within retail and institutional sales will support us in driving forward our growth ambitions in Europe."

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Heitz spent nine years as Head of Continental Europe at AXA Investment Managers. He was CEO of Swiss Life Asset Managers between 2001 and 2008. Mr. Heitz also worked in Investment Banking for ABN AMRO from 1993 to 2001 and for Swiss Bank Corporation (now UBS) from 1989 to 1993. He has a Masters of Economics and Business Administration from the University of Fribourg.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM offers a range of equity, fixed income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $238 billion worth of client assets.

