Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Ltd    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD (LAZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lazard : Stephan Heitz joins Lazard Asset Management as Head of Lazard Fund Managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:12am CEST

STEPHAN HEITZ JOINS LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

AS HEAD OF LAZARD FUND MANAGERS

ZURICH, 23 August, 2018 - Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced that Stephan Heitz has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Lazard Fund Managers (LFM).

Based in Zurich, Mr. Heitz will be responsible for both retail and institutional sales and marketing for LFM in Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg. LFM is the distribution effort of Lazard Frères Gestion (LFG) and LAM, offering investments to clients across Continental Europe.

"Stephan brings nearly 30 years of investment industry experience to the firm, and adds considerable strength to the team," said, Nathan Paul, Chief Business Officer of LAM. "His wealth of knowledge within retail and institutional sales will support us in driving forward our growth ambitions in Europe."

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Heitz spent nine years as Head of Continental Europe at AXA Investment Managers. He was CEO of Swiss Life Asset Managers between 2001 and 2008. Mr. Heitz also worked in Investment Banking for ABN AMRO from 1993 to 2001 and for Swiss Bank Corporation (now UBS) from 1989 to 1993. He has a Masters of Economics and Business Administration from the University of Fribourg.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM offers a range of equity, fixed income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $238 billion worth of client assets.

For media inquiries:

Zoe Butt, Lazard Asset Management +44 207 448 2802

Zoe.butt@lazard.com

Julia Cooke, Smithfield +44 203 047 2529 jcooke@smithfieldgroup.com

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visitwww.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

Disclaimer

Lazard Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAZARD LTD
10:12aLAZARD : Stephan Heitz joins Lazard Asset Management as Head of Lazard Fund Mana..
PU
08/22Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
RE
08/16LAZARD : Michael Skelly Joins Lazard as a Senior Advisor
AQ
08/15LAZARD : Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
08/15LAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
08/09LAZARD : Michael Skelly Joins Lazard as a Senior Advisor
BU
08/06MAN : New commodity funds seek to lure wary investors after giants falter
RE
08/03LAZARD LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31LAZARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/26LAZARD LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/2244 'Safer' Dividend Achievers Yield Up To 6.13% For August 
08/03July Dividend Income Report 
07/26Lazard Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Lazard (LAZ) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26Lazard beats by $0.18, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 899 M
EBIT 2018 805 M
Net income 2018 587 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,71%
P/E ratio 2018 11,30
P/E ratio 2019 10,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 6 311 M
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,3 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Financial Advisory
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-7.37%6 311
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.9.29%31 720
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-27.68%25 134
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-33.80%13 261
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-19.14%6 959
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%5 826
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.