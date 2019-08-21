Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Ltd    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lazard : World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: LOR) today announced the expiration and preliminary results of its one-time tender offer to acquire, in exchange for cash, up to 20% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the "Offer"). The Offer expired today, August 21, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, and was oversubscribed. The purchase price for validly tendered shares is $10.04 per share, which is equal to 98% of LOR's net asset value per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.

Based upon preliminary information provided by Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., the information agent for the Offer (the "Information Agent"), 3,560,562 shares, or approximately 52% of LOR's outstanding shares, were tendered. Due to the fact that the number of shares tendered exceeded the number of shares LOR offered to purchase pursuant to the Offer, LOR will purchase the maximum percentage of outstanding shares it previously announced on a pro-rata basis in accordance with the number of shares validly tendered by tendering stockholders and the terms of the Offer to Purchase, with appropriate adjustment to avoid purchasing fractional shares (the "proration factor"). The proration factor and actual number of shares to be purchased is anticipated to be announced tomorrow, and payment for such shares will be made as promptly as practicable thereafter.

Any questions regarding the Offer may be directed to the Information Agent toll-free at (888) 789-8409.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), Lazard Asset Management LLC, LOR's investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of July 31, 2019, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $234.8 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAZARD LTD
07:46pLAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Expiration and Preliminary Resul..
BU
08/16LAZARD : Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
08/16LAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
08/12LAZARD : Reports July 2019 Assets Under Management
BU
08/06LAZARD : Bennett Monson Joins Lazard's Middle Market Industrials Group
BU
08/06For J.C. Penney CEO, debt haunts turnaround bid
RE
08/05LAZARD : Qualified Notice re Quarterly 5-2019 Dividend (Q2 Final)
PU
08/02LAZARD LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29LAZARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/25LAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 624 M
EBIT 2019 639 M
Net income 2019 383 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,39x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 3 653 M
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 44,17  $
Last Close Price 34,18  $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Financial Advisory
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-7.86%3 635
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.-11.62%23 735
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY56.93%19 140
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.26.68%6 665
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%3 350
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC18.15%2 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group