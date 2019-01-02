Log in
Lazard : World Dividend & Income Fund Confirms New Distribution

01/02/2019 | 07:51pm CET

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:LOR) is confirming today, pursuant to its level distribution policy, as previously authorized by its Board of Directors, a monthly distribution of $0.05799, equivalent to 7.0% (annualized) of the Fund’s net asset value per share as of the close of markets on December 31, 2018 on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on January 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2019. The ex-dividend date is January 10, 2019.

The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of dividends, income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s net assets are invested with a focus on the highest yielding equity securities selected using the relative value strategy of LAM and generally are a portfolio of approximately 60 to 100 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, of companies of any size consisting primarily of securities held by other portfolios managed by LAM, including investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Fund’s investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of September 30, 2018, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $240 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 744 M
EBIT 2018 717 M
Net income 2018 493 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,64%
P/E ratio 2018 9,73
P/E ratio 2019 9,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 4 790 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Financial Advisory
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD0.00%4 790
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.0.00%27 474
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY0.00%13 674
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.0.00%5 634
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%4 843
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC-19.00%2 420
