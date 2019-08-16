Lazard : World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution

Log in
08/16/2019

The Board of Directors of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:LOR) has authorized the Fund to declare today, pursuant to a level distribution policy, a monthly distribution of $0.05799 per share on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on September 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 11, 2019.

Portfolio data as of July 31, 2019, including performance, asset allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management’s (“LAM”) website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Additionally, any notices required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which provide information regarding the respective estimated amounts of each monthly distribution derived from net investment income, net realized capital gains (short- and long-term) and return of capital, will also be available on www.LazardAssetManagement.com.

The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of dividends, income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s net assets are invested with a focus on the highest yielding equity securities selected using the relative value strategy of LAM and generally are a portfolio of approximately 60 to 100 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, of companies of any size consisting primarily of securities held by other portfolios managed by LAM, including investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Fund’s investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of July 31, 2019, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $234.8 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.


© Business Wire 2019
