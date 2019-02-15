Log in
LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
Lazard : World Dividend & Income Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration and Announcement of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

02/15/2019 | 06:56pm EST

The Board of Directors of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:LOR) has authorized the Fund to declare today, pursuant to a level distribution policy, a monthly distribution of $0.05799 per share on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 11, 2019.

Portfolio data as of January 31, 2019, including performance, asset allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management’s (“LAM”) website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Additionally, any notices required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which provide information regarding the respective estimated amounts of each monthly distribution derived from net investment income, net realized capital gains (short- and long-term) and return of capital, will also be available on www.LazardAssetManagement.com.

The Fund's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on June 28, 2019. For stockholder proposals to be presented at the 2019 annual meeting (but not included in the Fund's proxy materials), notice of the proposal must be delivered to the Fund's Secretary at its principal office (30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112) by 5:00 p.m., local time on February 28, 2019. Proposals submitted for inclusion in the Fund's proxy materials for the meeting must comply with Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All stockholder proposals must include the information required by the Fund’s by-laws and comply with all legal requirements.

The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of dividends, income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s net assets are invested with a focus on the highest yielding equity securities selected using the relative value strategy of LAM and generally are a portfolio of approximately 60 to 100 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, of companies of any size consisting primarily of securities held by other portfolios managed by LAM, including investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Fund’s investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $241 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.