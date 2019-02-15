Lazard : World Dividend & Income Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration and Announcement of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Board of Directors of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (the
“Fund”) (NYSE:LOR) has authorized the Fund to declare today,
pursuant to a level distribution policy, a monthly distribution of
$0.05799 per share on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The
distribution is payable on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on
March 12, 2019. The ex-dividend date is March 11, 2019.
Portfolio data as of January 31, 2019, including performance, asset
allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and
other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management’s
(“LAM”) website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com.
Additionally, any notices required by Section 19(a) of the Investment
Company Act of 1940, as amended, which provide information regarding the
respective estimated amounts of each monthly distribution derived from
net investment income, net realized capital gains (short- and long-term)
and return of capital, will also be available on www.LazardAssetManagement.com.
The Fund's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on June 28,
2019. For stockholder proposals to be presented at the 2019 annual
meeting (but not included in the Fund's proxy materials), notice of the
proposal must be delivered to the Fund's Secretary at its principal
office (30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112) by 5:00 p.m., local
time on February 28, 2019. Proposals submitted for inclusion in the
Fund's proxy materials for the meeting must comply with Rule 14a-8 under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All stockholder proposals must
include the information required by the Fund’s by-laws and comply with
all legal requirements.
The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of
dividends, income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s net assets are
invested with a focus on the highest yielding equity securities selected
using the relative value strategy of LAM and generally are a portfolio
of approximately 60 to 100 US and non-US equity securities, including
American Depository Receipts, of companies of any size consisting
primarily of securities held by other portfolios managed by LAM,
including investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in
emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency
contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance
of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt
obligations, including government, government agency and corporate
obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market
currencies.
An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM, the Fund’s
investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and
alternative investment products worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, LAM
and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed
$241 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM,
please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com.
Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005584/en/