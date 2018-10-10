Lazard : to Announce Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2018 Results

Log in
10/10/2018 | 12:50pm CEST

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce its third-quarter and nine-month 2018 results in a press release to be issued Thursday morning, October 25, 2018.

The press release will be available on Lazard’s website at: www.lazard.com.

Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on October 25, 2018, to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast available through Lazard’s Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (800) 289-0438 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (323) 794-2423 (outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available by 10:00 a.m. EDT on October 25, 2018, via the Lazard Investor Relations website, www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (outside of the U.S. and Canada). The replay access code is: 5952916.

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 890 M
EBIT 2018 771 M
Net income 2018 561 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,12%
P/E ratio 2018 11,21
P/E ratio 2019 10,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 6 026 M
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 62,6 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Financial Advisory
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-11.54%6 026
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.3.76%30 114
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-33.72%13 012
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-32.17%5 752
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%5 692
MOELIS & CO9.96%3 246
