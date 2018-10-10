Lazard : to Announce Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2018 Results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce its third-quarter and nine-month
2018 results in a press release to be issued Thursday morning, October
25, 2018.
The press release will be available on Lazard’s website at: www.lazard.com.
Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on October 25, 2018,
to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter and
first nine months of 2018. The conference call can be accessed via a
live audio webcast available through Lazard’s Investor Relations website
at www.lazard.com,
or by dialing 1 (800) 289-0438 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (323) 794-2423
(outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the
call.
A replay of the conference call will be available by 10:00 a.m. EDT on
October 25, 2018, via the Lazard Investor Relations website, www.lazard.com,
or by dialing 1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (719) 457-0820
(outside of the U.S. and Canada). The replay access code is: 5952916.
ABOUT LAZARD
Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset
management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North
America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With
origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and
acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure,
capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management
services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and
individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com.
