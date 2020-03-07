Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lazard Ltd    LAZ   BMG540501027

LAZARD LTD

(LAZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lebanon set for debt default as government decides not to pay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 10:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the clock tower at Nejmeh Square in downtown Beirut

Lebanon decided on Saturday not to pay foreign currency debt, official sources said, setting the heavily indebted state on course for a sovereign default and restructuring negotiations as it grapples with a major financial crisis.

The decision not to pay maturing Eurobonds and to launch negotiations with creditors was taken unanimously at a cabinet meeting, ministerial sources and a senior politician said.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab is set to announce the decision in a speech to the nation at 6:30 p.m. (1630 GMT).

A default on Lebanon's foreign currency debt will mark a new phase in a crisis that has hammered the economy since October, slicing around 40% off the value of the local currency, denying savers full access to their deposits and fuelling unrest.

The crisis is seen as the biggest risk to Lebanon's stability since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

Lebanon has a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9, part of a portfolio of some $31 billion in dollar bonds that sources told Reuters on Friday the government would seek to restructure in negotiations with creditors.

The cabinet session followed a meeting between the prime minister, the president, the parliament speaker and central bank governor during which the attendees opposed paying the debt, the presidency said.

"The attendees decided unanimously to stand by the government in any choice it makes in terms of managing the debt, except paying the debt maturities," the presidency said in a statement.

Sources told Reuters on Friday Lebanon was set to announce on Saturday that it cannot make upcoming dollar bond payments and wants to restructure $31 billion of foreign currency debt unless a last-minute deal with creditors could be found to avoid a disorderly default.

Lebanon hired U.S. investment bank Lazard and law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP last week as advisers.

REFORMS NEEDED

The financial crisis came to a head last year as capital inflows slowed and protests erupted over decades of state corruption and bad governance - the root causes of the crisis.

The import-dependent economy has shed jobs and inflation has risen as the pound has slumped, adding to grievances that have fuelled protests.

Lebanon has never before defaulted on its sovereign debt.

"This unprecedented event is the result of an accumulation of policies, crimes and choices that exhausted the public finances," said MP Alain Aoun, a senior figure in the Free Patriotic Movement party founded by President Michel Aoun.

"There is no use in crying over the ruins ... what is helpful now is starting a rescue plan to get out of the bottom of the abyss as Greece did," he added, writing on Twitter.

Lebanon's sovereign debt was estimated at around 155% of gross domestic product at the end of 2019, worth about $89.5 billion, with around 37% of that in foreign currency.

?It looks very likely they will default," said Nick Eisinger, principal, fixed income emerging markets at Vanguard, which holds some Lebanese debt but has been underweight in the market for a long time.

?Watch now if bondholders can block any deal," he said. "It's unclear how quick they can go down the restructuring route or get a deal because they need reforms first or at the same time," he said.

A set of Lebanon?s bond holders are to step up efforts to form a creditor group in the coming days, one of the members of the group said.

(This story has been refiled to remove repetition in paragraph 3).

By Laila Bassam and Ellen Francis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LAZARD LTD
03/06LEBANON ON VERGE OF DEBT DEFAULT, BA : sources
RE
02/26Ashmore Group committed to fund despite hit from Lebanon, Argentina crises
RE
02/25Hezbollah says it opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis
RE
02/25Goldman, Citi among banks curbing Italy trips over coronavirus fears - source..
RE
02/25Goldman, Citi among banks curbing Italy trips over coronavirus fears - source..
RE
02/25LAZARD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/14LAZARD : Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
02/14LAZARD LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12LAZARD : Historical AUM January 2020
PU
02/12LAZARD : Reports January 2020 Assets Under Management
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 744 M
EBIT 2020 654 M
Net income 2020 388 M
Debt 2020 1 680 M
Yield 2020 6,53%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
EV / Sales2021 1,82x
Capitalization 3 516 M
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,80  $
Last Close Price 33,89  $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern President
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-15.19%3 516
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-2.85%21 259
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-29.26%19 009
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.21%7 704
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.0.30%3 436
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.2.62%3 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group