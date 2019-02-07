Log in
LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA (WTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/07 11:35:17 am
336.5 GBp   -0.44%
Lazard World Trust Fund : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement

02/07/2019 | 11:25am EST

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

(please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

X Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):

Disclaimer

Lazard World Trust Fund SA published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 16:24:05 UTC
Latest news on LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA
11:25aLAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement
PU
01/25LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Return of Capital
PU
01/25LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/11LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Result of EGM
PU
01/08LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Holdings in Other Investments
PU
01/07LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/02LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Publication of a Circular
PU
2018LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Chart LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA
Lazard World Trust Fund SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Philip R. McLoughlin Chairman
Duncan William Allan Budge Non-Executive Director
Howard Vivian Peter Myles Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA5.96%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS24.02%925
DRAPER ESPRIT-2.31%676
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.64%373
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.96%367
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.33%175
