Lazard World Trust Fund SA    WTR   LU0483266259

LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA (WTR)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 05:35:19 pm
373 GBp   +0.27%
373 GBp   +0.27%
09:47aLAZARD WORLD TR : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/20LAZARD WORLD TR : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/20LAZARD WORLD TR : Holding(s) in Company
PU
Lazard World Trust Fund : Net Asset Value(s)

08/24/2018 | 09:47am CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Net Asset Value(s)

Lazard World Trust Fund announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share in US Dollars, based on the closing prices of 08/23/2018 was $ 4.943 (Sterling equivalent rate being £ 3.857).

The NAV was calculated inclusive of current period income

Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds

LEI: 2221006VTJYON78V2Z27

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005063/en/

Lazard World Trust Fund

Source: Lazard World Trust Fund

Disclaimer

Lazard World Trust Fund SA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:46:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Philip R. McLoughlin Chairman
Duncan William Allan Budge Non-Executive Director
Howard Vivian Peter Myles Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA-2.10%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC13.86%1 367
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 057
DRAPER ESPRIT48.15%789
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.64%179
