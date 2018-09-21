Lazard World Trust Fund : Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Lazard World Trust Fund announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share in US Dollars, based on the closing prices of 09/20/2018 was $ 5.072 (Sterling equivalent rate being £ 3.823).

The NAV was calculated inclusive of current period income

Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds

LEI: 2221006VTJYON78V2Z27

