Lazard World Trust Fund : Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--
Net Asset Value(s)
Lazard World Trust Fund announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share in US Dollars, based on the closing prices of 10/09/2018 was $ 4.842 (Sterling equivalent rate being £ 3.683).
The NAV was calculated inclusive of current period income
Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds
LEI: 2221006VTJYON78V2Z27
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005353/en/
Lazard World Trust Fund
Source: Lazard World Trust Fund
Disclaimer
Lazard World Trust Fund SA published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 08:52:07 UTC