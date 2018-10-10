Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lazard World Trust Fund SA    WTR   LU0483266259

LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA (WTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/09 05:35:17 pm
358 GBp   -0.83%
10:53aLAZARD WORLD TR : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/09LAZARD WORLD TR : August 2018 Fact Sheet
PU
10/05LAZARD WORLD TR : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lazard World Trust Fund : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 10:53am CEST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Net Asset Value(s)

Lazard World Trust Fund announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share in US Dollars, based on the closing prices of 10/09/2018 was $ 4.842 (Sterling equivalent rate being £ 3.683).

The NAV was calculated inclusive of current period income

Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds

LEI: 2221006VTJYON78V2Z27

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005353/en/

Lazard World Trust Fund

Source: Lazard World Trust Fund

Disclaimer

Lazard World Trust Fund SA published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 08:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA
10:53aLAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/09LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : August 2018 Fact Sheet
PU
10/05LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/01LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/26LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/21LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/19LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/12LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : July 2018 Fact Sheet
PU
09/12LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/05LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Replacement Holding(s) in Company
PU
More news
Chart LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA
Duration : Period :
Lazard World Trust Fund SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Philip R. McLoughlin Chairman
Duncan William Allan Budge Non-Executive Director
Howard Vivian Peter Myles Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA-6.04%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.07%1 067
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%740
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%334
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP5.77%177
CM FINANCE INC7.24%118
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.