LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA    WTR   LU0483266259

LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA (WTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/25 04:23:16 am
332.6 GBp   +0.18%
06:14aLAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Return of Capital
PU
06:03aLAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/11LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND : Result of EGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lazard World Trust Fund : Net Asset Value(s)

0
01/25/2019 | 06:03am EST

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Lazard World Trust Fund announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share in US Dollars, based on the closing prices of 01/24/2019 was $ 4.525 (Sterling equivalent rate being £ 3.465).

The NAV was calculated inclusive of current period income

Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds

LEI: 2221006VTJYON78V2Z27

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005122/en/

Lazard World Trust Fund

Source: Lazard World Trust Fund

Disclaimer

Lazard World Trust Fund SA published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 11:03:00 UTC
Chart LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA
Duration : Period :
Lazard World Trust Fund SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Philip R. McLoughlin Chairman
Duncan William Allan Budge Non-Executive Director
Howard Vivian Peter Myles Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD WORLD TRUST FUND SA4.08%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS14.06%851
DRAPER ESPRIT1.85%714
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.03%380
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP13.32%170
CM FINANCE INC16.00%99
