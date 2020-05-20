Lazydays Holdings, Inc. : Acquires Desert Autoplex RV

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") has completed its acquisition of Korges Enterprises, Inc. ("Desert Autoplex RV"), located in Mesa, Arizona in the Phoenix Metro Area. Desert Autoplex RV is a premier RV dealership with strong brands including Newmar, Forest River and Northwood. Desert Autoplex RV has a strong service presence, which fits well with Lazydays focus on service excellence. The acquisition expands Lazydays footprint in Arizona beyond Tucson, and into the burgeoning Phoenix market. The dealership will be branded as Lazydays RV of Phoenix.

"We are extremely pleased to complete this acquisition and continue to execute on our geographic expansion strategy," stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. "Lazydays RV of Phoenix will give us excellent access to the large and rapidly growing Phoenix market, while also extending Lazydays service coverage in Arizona. We are confident we can achieve significant growth in this market.

"We are honored that Aaron and Kristie Korges have entrusted Lazydays with their wonderful dealership and its outstanding team of employees. We are thrilled to welcome Desert Autoplex RV into the Lazydays family of dealerships," stated Murnane.

Lazydays now operates eight dealerships in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota and Tennessee, and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays has dealerships located at The Villages, Florida; Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Lazydays also has a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features over 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families keep returning to Lazydays year after year, calling it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisition of its recently acquired dealership at Phoenix, Arizona, The Villages, Florida and its greenfield start-ups near Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

