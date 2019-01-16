Lazydays : RV Names Jamie Mangold Senior Director of Finance and Insurance

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority®, has named Jamie Mangold as Senior Director of Finance and Insurance effective immediately. In her new role Ms. Mangold will continue to lead the Tampa F&I department, and assume additional oversight of F&I policies and processes in all Lazydays' dealerships. Ms. Mangold will report to Ron Fleming, Vice President and National General Manager, who oversees all dealership operations.

"As we continue to grow our dealership network it is important to provide a consistent best-in-class F&I experience for our customers," said Fleming. "Jamie's diverse experience, achievement, and excellent relationships with our key finance and insurance partners make her well suited for her new role as we continue our geographic expansion."

Ms. Mangold joined Lazydays in 2015 as F&I Director, after an extensive background in motorsports and RV finance, RV sales management, and as a General Manager of a major RV dealership in South Carolina.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features nearly 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays also has rental fleets in Florida and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

Forward-Looking Statements

