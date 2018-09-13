Lazydays : RV Names Tony Bruce Tucson General Manager

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority, has named Tony Bruce as General Manager of its Tucson dealership effective immediately. Mr. Bruce will report to Ron Fleming, Vice President and National General Manager, who oversees all Lazydays dealership operations.

"We are very excited to welcome Tony, a 14-year RV industry veteran, back to Lazydays," said Mr. Fleming. "Tony has both a strong understanding of the RV industry and solid knowledge of Lazydays' operations having spent 3 years as a sales manager in our Tampa dealership. His industry knowledge, along with his familiarity with the Tucson RV market, will allow him to have an immediate impact on the Tucson dealership."

Mr. Bruce joins Lazydays from Mike Thompson RV, a large dealership chain in California. From 2015 to 2018, Mr. Bruce was a sales manager in Lazydays' Tampa dealership. From 2005 to 2015 Mr. Bruce held sales management positions for La Mesa RV in various locations including Florida and Arizona.

"I am very excited to return to the Tucson market and lead Lazydays' Tucson dealership," said Bruce. "Lazydays RV is recognized across the industry and country for great products and service, and I am dedicated to meeting its high standards in Tucson."

About Lazydays

Lazydays, The RV Authority™, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, Arizona, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Loveland, Denver and Longmont, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features more than 2,700 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays also has rental fleets in Florida, Minnesota and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at all of our dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099

investors@lazydays.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazydays-rv-names-tony-bruce-tucson-general-manager-300712278.html

SOURCE Lazydays