LCI Industries : appoints John Sirpilla to Board of Directors

11/15/2019 | 10:35am EST
LCI Industries appoints John Sirpilla to Board of Directors
November 15, 2019

Elkhart, Ind. - LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII), which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ('LCI'), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ('OEMs') of leisure vehicles and mobile transportation, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced that it has appointed John A. Sirpilla to its Board of Directors as an additional independent director. Sirpilla will also serve on the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating and Strategy and Acquisition Committees.

Previously, Sirpilla served as President of Camping World Accessory Stores, a 140-store nationwide retail chain serving the RV industry, and in 2012, was promoted to Chief Business Development Officer for the parent company, Camping World and Good Sam, with annual sales of over $3.5 billion. Over his 14 years at Camping World, he was responsible for oversight of dealership operations in service, F&I, business development, new store acquisitions, and new location market selection and construction. Additionally, his teams oversaw call center operations, buying and merchandising, parts and accessories inventory, distribution center supply chain, wholesale distribution, and acquisitions relating to product development and distribution. In addition to this role, Sirpilla was also President of National RV Supply, a wholesale distribution business serving thousands of RV dealers across the country and Canada. Sirpilla retired from Camping World in 2017 after a successful IPO.

Sirpilla is the founder of Encourage LLC, a holding company with equity investments in industries such as population health management, employee benefits, medical device and genetic testing, insurance and consulting, fashion and interior design, senior living communities, plastics manufacturing, residential and commercial development projects, and others.

'We are excited about Johnny's addition to our Board,' said Jim Gero, Chairman of LCI Industries' Board of Directors. 'His diverse background, RV industry expertise, and personal values will be a great benefit to LCI Industries and our stockholders.'

Sirpilla earned a degree in Accounting with a special interest in Psychology and Finance in 1988 from Miami University and received his master's degree in Organizational Management in 2000 from the University of Phoenix.

Sirpilla joints directors Jim Gero, Jason Lippert, David Reed, Brendan Deely, Frank Crespo, Kieran O'Sullivan, Tracy Graham, Ginnie Henkels, and Ron Fenech on the Company's Board, each for a one-year term ending at the next annual election of directors.

About LCI Industries®

From over 70 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America and Europe, LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc., supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions, sound systems, navigation systems, and backup cameras; and other accessories. Additional information about LCI and its products can be found at www.lci1.com.

Lippert Components, Inc.
3501 County Road 6 East
Elkhart, IN 46514
Email: marcom@lci1.com

Disclaimer

LCI Industries published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 15:34:11 UTC
