LCNB : Adds Marketing and Talent and Development Veterans to Their Senior Management

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) recently announced the appointment of two new leadership positions within the LCNB National Bank organization. Laura Tiller has been named Senior Vice President of Talent and Development, and Mark Founds assumes the role of Vice President, Marketing Director.

Laura Tiller has three decades of human resources and operations experience, most recently with the Fresh Encounter Family of Companies, which includes local Greater Cincinnati retailer Remke Markets. Laura has built HR infrastructure and provided strategic human capital leadership during critical periods of growth and change including during several acquisitions, with a focus on creating and fostering a best-in-class, pro-associate culture.

In this newly-created position at LCNB National Bank, Laura’s role will be to formulate and drive talent strategy and innovations that actively engage associates in the corporation’s mission, blending people, processes, and cultures from across the growing organization.

Mark Founds brings significant marketing and financial services experience to LCNB National Bank. After a nearly twenty-year career in advertising agencies in three states, Mark joined a community bank in central North Carolina as Marketing Director. He held that position for nearly six years until the bank was sold, upon which he joined super-regional bank BB&T to lead Commercial and Small Business marketing.

CEO and President Eric Meilstrup is enthusiastic about both staff additions, stating: “As LCNB National Bank has grown through strategic and measured acquisition, we know that our greatest asset is our people. Laura will be a positive change agent as we continue to acquire and cultivate talent, allowing us to continue to succeed in a dynamic industry. Mark will help us maximize our investment in marketing, further growing the value of our brand while building enhanced connection channels with our clients and prospects. We are looking to both of these leaders to embrace and promote change within our organization, while preserving our rich history of valuing our associates and serving client needs.”

Laura holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Communications from Bellarmine University in Louisville, KY, her hometown. Laura is an active leader and volunteer in the community, having served as member of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati/Northern KY Action Council and as a community partner with the local Muscular Dystrophy Association and the American Cancer Society.

A Delaware native, Mark earned a B.S., Marketing from Penn State University. He recently relocated to Greater Cincinnati from North Carolina, where he was involved in various volunteer roles and board positions with the local chapters of Boy Scouts of America and the Boys and Girls Clubs.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. LCNB National Bank is its wholly-owned FDIC insured subsidiary with 35 offices located in Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. Additional information about LCNB Corp. and information about products and services offered by LCNB National Bank can be found on the Internet at www.LCNB.com.

