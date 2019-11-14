Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LCNB Corp.    LCNB

LCNB CORP.

(LCNB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LCNB : Adds Marketing and Talent and Development Veterans to Their Senior Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:19pm EST

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) recently announced the appointment of two new leadership positions within the LCNB National Bank organization. Laura Tiller has been named Senior Vice President of Talent and Development, and Mark Founds assumes the role of Vice President, Marketing Director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005880/en/

Mark Founds, V.P., Director of Marketing LCNB National Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Mark Founds, V.P., Director of Marketing LCNB National Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Laura Tiller has three decades of human resources and operations experience, most recently with the Fresh Encounter Family of Companies, which includes local Greater Cincinnati retailer Remke Markets. Laura has built HR infrastructure and provided strategic human capital leadership during critical periods of growth and change including during several acquisitions, with a focus on creating and fostering a best-in-class, pro-associate culture.

In this newly-created position at LCNB National Bank, Laura’s role will be to formulate and drive talent strategy and innovations that actively engage associates in the corporation’s mission, blending people, processes, and cultures from across the growing organization.

Mark Founds brings significant marketing and financial services experience to LCNB National Bank. After a nearly twenty-year career in advertising agencies in three states, Mark joined a community bank in central North Carolina as Marketing Director. He held that position for nearly six years until the bank was sold, upon which he joined super-regional bank BB&T to lead Commercial and Small Business marketing.

CEO and President Eric Meilstrup is enthusiastic about both staff additions, stating: “As LCNB National Bank has grown through strategic and measured acquisition, we know that our greatest asset is our people. Laura will be a positive change agent as we continue to acquire and cultivate talent, allowing us to continue to succeed in a dynamic industry. Mark will help us maximize our investment in marketing, further growing the value of our brand while building enhanced connection channels with our clients and prospects. We are looking to both of these leaders to embrace and promote change within our organization, while preserving our rich history of valuing our associates and serving client needs.”

Laura holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Communications from Bellarmine University in Louisville, KY, her hometown. Laura is an active leader and volunteer in the community, having served as member of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati/Northern KY Action Council and as a community partner with the local Muscular Dystrophy Association and the American Cancer Society.

A Delaware native, Mark earned a B.S., Marketing from Penn State University. He recently relocated to Greater Cincinnati from North Carolina, where he was involved in various volunteer roles and board positions with the local chapters of Boy Scouts of America and the Boys and Girls Clubs.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. LCNB National Bank is its wholly-owned FDIC insured subsidiary with 35 offices located in Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. Additional information about LCNB Corp. and information about products and services offered by LCNB National Bank can be found on the Internet at www.LCNB.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LCNB CORP.
04:19pLCNB : Adds Marketing and Talent and Development Veterans to Their Senior Manage..
BU
11/06LCNB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
10/21LCNB : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/21LCNB CORP. : Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended Septe..
BU
10/21LCNB CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
09/20LCNB CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
08/30LCNB CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20LCNB CORP. : Announces Third Quarter Dividend
BU
08/07LCNB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
08/07LCNB CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 54,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 18,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,30x
Capitalization 235 M
Chart LCNB CORP.
Duration : Period :
LCNB Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LCNB CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 18,16  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric J. Meilstrup President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer S. Cropper Chairman
Lawrence P. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert C. Haines CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Stephen P. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LCNB CORP.19.87%235
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.73%174 799
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 835
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 498
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD24.90%51 113
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.60%48 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group