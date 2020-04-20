LCNB Corp. : Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 0 04/20/2020 | 06:24pm EDT Send by mail :

LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced net income of $5,026,000 (total basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.39) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This compares to net income of $4,627,000 (total basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.35) for the same three month period in 2019. Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, "The first quarter of 2020 has brought unique and unprecedented circumstances and challenges to everyone. Despite these challenges, LCNB performed well during the quarter. Even with a $1,173,000 provision for loan losses, LCNB achieved a 1.23% return on average assets and an 8.75% return on average equity." Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $787,000 greater than the comparable period in 2019, due primarily to growth in the average balance of LCNB's loan portfolio and to an increase in the average rate earned on that portfolio. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income were a decrease in the average rate paid on deposits and decreases in the average amount of and average rate paid on short-term borrowings. These favorable items were partially offset by a decrease in average investment securities. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1,278,000 greater than the comparable period in 2019. The provision included an adjustment to the allowance for loan losses for losses that may result from a potential economic recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $154,000, from $3,022,000 or 0.25% of total loans at March 31, 2019 to $2,868,000 or 0.23% of total loans at March 31, 2020. Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1,067,000 greater than the comparable period in 2019 primarily due to increases in fiduciary income, gains from sales of securities and loans, increases in income from bank owned life insurance, and market-driven increases in the fair value of equity security investments, which were recorded in other operating income in the consolidated statements of income. Income from bank owned life insurance increased partially due to new policies purchased in the third quarter 2019 and partially due to a benefit received during the first quarter 2020. Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $372,000 greater than the comparable period in 2019, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by decreases in marketing expense and FDIC insurance premiums. Salaries and employee benefits increased primarily due to salary and wage increases and newly hired employees, including additional business development positions. An increase in health insurance costs also contributed to the increase in salaries and employee benefits. FDIC insurance premiums decreased due to a small bank assessment credit received during the first quarter 2020. LCNB has used the substantial portion of the credit and anticipates quarterly premium payments will resume in the second quarter 2020. The provision for income taxes for the first quarter 2020 is $195,000 less than the comparable quarter in 2019 primarily due to a one-time tax benefit recognized as a result of certain provisions in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security ("CARES") Act passed by Congress and signed by the President during the first quarter 2020. LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com. Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as “anticipate”, “could”, “may”, “feel”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB’s business and operations. Additionally, LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to: the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB’s business strategies; the significant risks and uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of LCNB's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which LCNB relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; LCNB’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased charge-offs in the future; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment may have results on LCNB’s operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB’s market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB’s operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB’s operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments LCNB has made in the securities of other financial institutions resulting in either actual losses or other than temporary impairments on such investments; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 16,556 16,424 16,329 16,328 16,113 Interest expense 2,378 2,577 2,751 2,738 2,722 Net interest income 14,178 13,847 13,578 13,590 13,391 Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,173 (6 ) 264 54 (105 ) Net interest income after provision 13,005 13,853 13,314 13,536 13,496 Non-interest income 3,839 3,222 3,356 2,998 2,772 Non-interest expense 11,072 11,007 10,982 10,833 10,700 Income before income taxes 5,772 6,068 5,688 5,701 5,568 Provision for income taxes 746 1,238 961 973 941 Net income $ 5,026 4,830 4,727 4,728 4,627 Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 667 400 302 355 224 Amort/Accret expenses on acquired interest-bearing liabilities $ 3 3 4 142 144 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 14,254 13,937 13,679 13,700 13,536 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.17 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.39 0.37 0.36 0.36 0.35 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39 0.37 0.36 0.36 0.35 Book value per share $ 18.00 17.63 17.44 17.18 16.83 Tangible book value per share $ 13.18 12.78 12.57 12.31 12.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,926,077 12,912,106 12,932,950 13,192,691 13,283,634 Diluted 12,927,666 12,916,000 12,937,145 13,196,665 13,287,338 Shares outstanding at period end 12,969,076 12,936,783 12,927,463 12,978,554 13,314,148 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.23 % 1.17 % 1.13 % 1.16 % 1.15 % Return on average equity 8.75 % 8.42 % 8.33 % 8.46 % 8.47 % Dividend payout ratio 46.15 % 48.65 % 47.22 % 47.22 % 48.57 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.92 % 3.76 % 3.67 % 3.72 % 3.71 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 61.19 % 64.15 % 64.47 % 64.87 % 65.61 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,795 20,765 22,826 23,185 19,527 Debt and equity securities 183,123 219,791 239,730 246,701 264,559 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 85,356 78,306 71,576 79,513 79,725 Commercial, secured by real estate 829,461 804,953 797,842 793,863 764,424 Residential real estate 318,009 322,533 320,703 326,029 334,227 Consumer 28,955 25,232 23,918 19,649 17,409 Agricultural 10,519 11,509 11,525 10,843 10,900 Other, including deposit overdrafts 436 1,193 456 373 409 Deferred net origination costs (fees) (349 ) (275 ) (128 ) (9 ) 40 Loans, gross 1,272,387 1,243,451 1,225,892 1,230,261 1,207,134 Less allowance for loan losses 5,008 4,045 4,167 4,112 4,126 Loans, net $ 1,267,379 1,239,406 1,221,725 1,226,149 1,203,008 Total earning assets $ 1,462,485 1,466,988 1,470,074 1,482,913 1,476,862 Total assets 1,636,280 1,639,308 1,644,447 1,642,012 1,632,387 Total deposits 1,345,872 1,348,280 1,355,383 1,357,959 1,347,857 Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Long-term debt 35,996 40,994 41,990 41,986 42,982 Total shareholders’ equity 233,478 228,048 225,492 222,972 224,018 Equity to assets ratio 14.27 % 13.91 % 13.71 % 13.58 % 13.72 % Loans to deposits ratio 94.54 % 92.22 % 90.45 % 90.60 % 89.56 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 170,994 165,304 162,485 159,702 160,488 Tangible common assets (TCA) 1,573,796 1,576,564 1,581,440 1,578,742 1,568,857 TCE/TCA 10.87 % 10.49 % 10.27 % 10.12 % 10.23 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,101 26,501 28,293 29,523 25,080 Debt and equity securities 204,912 231,115 243,553 249,954 266,081 Loans $ 1,252,554 1,230,845 1,227,806 1,217,726 1,208,809 Less allowance for loan losses 3,938 4,076 3,986 4,088 4,074 Net loans $ 1,248,616 1,226,769 1,223,820 1,213,638 1,204,735 Total earning assets $ 1,462,946 1,469,469 1,480,096 1,479,225 1,480,634 Total assets 1,638,486 1,643,793 1,654,034 1,637,645 1,635,416 Total deposits 1,346,770 1,352,101 1,365,702 1,352,449 1,333,529 Short-term borrowings 1,415 622 468 243 23,235 Long-term debt 38,325 41,742 41,988 42,567 44,676 Total shareholders’ equity 231,058 227,595 225,216 224,203 221,470 Equity to assets ratio 14.10 % 13.85 % 13.62 % 13.69 % 13.54 % Loans to deposits ratio 93.00 % 91.03 % 89.90 % 90.04 % 90.65 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 210 115 209 68 (185 ) Other real estate owned 0 197 197 197 244 Non-accrual loans 2,829 3,210 3,523 2,962 2,845 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 39 — — 24 177 Total nonperforming loans $ 2,868 3,210 3,523 2,986 3,022 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.02 % (0.06 )% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.39 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.33 % 0.34 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.24 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.20 % Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 1,636,280 1,639,308 1,644,447 1,642,012 1,632,387 Trust and investments (fair value) 455,974 435,664 411,724 382,462 367,649 Mortgage loans serviced 94,805 93,596 90,784 88,444 89,049 Cash management 77,471 75,948 117,530 71,973 55,981 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 235,278 268,059 262,038 260,202 245,758 Total assets managed $ 2,499,808 2,512,575 2,526,523 2,445,093 2,390,824 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income $ 5,026 4,830 4,727 4,728 4,627 Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax 0 0 21 16 53 Adjusted net income $ 5,026 4,830 4,748 4,744 4,680 Basic adjusted earnings per share 0.39 0.37 0.37 0.36 0.36 Diluted adjusted earnings per share 0.39 0.37 0.37 0.36 0.36 Adjusted return on average assets 1.23 % 1.17 % 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.16 % Adjusted return on average equity 8.75 % 8.42 % 8.36 % 8.49 % 8.57 % LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 17,820 17,019 Interest-bearing demand deposits 6,975 3,746 Total cash and cash equivalents 24,795 20,765 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 2,036 2,312 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 2,099 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 141,439 178,000 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost 27,694 27,525 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,652 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,203 5,203 Loans, net 1,267,379 1,239,406 Premises and equipment, net 35,017 34,787 Operating leases right of use asset 5,621 5,444 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles 3,751 4,006 Bank owned life insurance 41,309 41,667 Other assets 16,064 14,221 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,636,280 1,639,308 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 342,442 354,391 Interest-bearing 1,003,430 993,889 Total deposits 1,345,872 1,348,280 Long-term debt 35,996 40,994 Operating leases liability 5,659 5,446 Accrued interest and other liabilities 15,275 16,540 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,402,802 1,411,260 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares – no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common shares – no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; issued 14,144,103 and 14,111,810 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 142,046 141,791 Retained earnings 107,123 104,431 Treasury shares at cost, 1,175,027 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (18,847 ) (18,847 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 3,156 673 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 233,478 228,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,636,280 1,639,308 LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 15,227 14,538 Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value 14 17 Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value 16 16 Interest on debt securities, taxable 950 869 Interest on debt securities, non-taxable 285 544 Interest on interest-bearing time deposits — 5 Other investments 64 124 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 16,556 16,113 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 2,117 2,286 Interest on short-term borrowings 7 219 Interest on long-term debt 254 217 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,378 2,722 NET INTEREST INCOME 14,178 13,391 PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,173 (105 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 13,005 13,496 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,103 1,034 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,295 1,308 Net gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 221 (18 ) Bank owned life insurance income 601 182 Gains from sales of loans 120 29 Other operating income 499 237 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 3,839 2,772 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,768 6,162 Equipment expenses 287 266 Occupancy expense, net 682 763 State financial institutions tax 436 438 Marketing 177 302 Amortization of intangibles 260 257 FDIC insurance premiums (credit), net (1 ) 126 Contracted services 402 464 Other real estate owned (10 ) 3 Merger-related expenses — 67 Other non-interest expense 2,071 1,852 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 11,072 10,700 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,772 5,568 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 746 941 NET INCOME $ 5,026 4,627 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 0.17 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.39 0.35 Diluted 0.39 0.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,926,077 13,283,634 Diluted 12,927,666 13,287,338 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005940/en/

