LCNB Corp. : Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
04/20/2020 | 06:24pm EDT
LCNB Corp. ("LCNB") (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced net income of $5,026,000 (total basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.39) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This compares to net income of $4,627,000 (total basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.35) for the same three month period in 2019.
Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, "The first quarter of 2020 has brought unique and unprecedented circumstances and challenges to everyone. Despite these challenges, LCNB performed well during the quarter. Even with a $1,173,000 provision for loan losses, LCNB achieved a 1.23% return on average assets and an 8.75% return on average equity."
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $787,000 greater than the comparable period in 2019, due primarily to growth in the average balance of LCNB's loan portfolio and to an increase in the average rate earned on that portfolio. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income were a decrease in the average rate paid on deposits and decreases in the average amount of and average rate paid on short-term borrowings. These favorable items were partially offset by a decrease in average investment securities.
The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1,278,000 greater than the comparable period in 2019. The provision included an adjustment to the allowance for loan losses for losses that may result from a potential economic recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest decreased $154,000, from $3,022,000 or 0.25% of total loans at March 31, 2019 to $2,868,000 or 0.23% of total loans at March 31, 2020.
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1,067,000 greater than the comparable period in 2019 primarily due to increases in fiduciary income, gains from sales of securities and loans, increases in income from bank owned life insurance, and market-driven increases in the fair value of equity security investments, which were recorded in other operating income in the consolidated statements of income. Income from bank owned life insurance increased partially due to new policies purchased in the third quarter 2019 and partially due to a benefit received during the first quarter 2020.
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $372,000 greater than the comparable period in 2019, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by decreases in marketing expense and FDIC insurance premiums. Salaries and employee benefits increased primarily due to salary and wage increases and newly hired employees, including additional business development positions. An increase in health insurance costs also contributed to the increase in salaries and employee benefits. FDIC insurance premiums decreased due to a small bank assessment credit received during the first quarter 2020. LCNB has used the substantial portion of the credit and anticipates quarterly premium payments will resume in the second quarter 2020.
The provision for income taxes for the first quarter 2020 is $195,000 less than the comparable quarter in 2019 primarily due to a one-time tax benefit recognized as a result of certain provisions in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security ("CARES") Act passed by Congress and signed by the President during the first quarter 2020.
LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange® under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.
Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as “anticipate”, “could”, “may”, “feel”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB’s business and operations. Additionally, LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:
the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB’s business strategies;
the significant risks and uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of LCNB's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which LCNB relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic;
LCNB’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;
LCNB may incur increased charge-offs in the future;
LCNB may face competitive loss of customers;
changes in the interest rate environment may have results on LCNB’s operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB’s market risk management functions;
changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB’s operating results;
changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB’s operating results;
LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances;
United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition;
deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments LCNB has made in the securities of other financial institutions resulting in either actual losses or other than temporary impairments on such investments;
difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others;
adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics; and
government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.
LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
Condensed Income Statement
Interest income
$
16,556
16,424
16,329
16,328
16,113
Interest expense
2,378
2,577
2,751
2,738
2,722
Net interest income
14,178
13,847
13,578
13,590
13,391
Provision (credit) for loan losses
1,173
(6
)
264
54
(105
)
Net interest income after provision
13,005
13,853
13,314
13,536
13,496
Non-interest income
3,839
3,222
3,356
2,998
2,772
Non-interest expense
11,072
11,007
10,982
10,833
10,700
Income before income taxes
5,772
6,068
5,688
5,701
5,568
Provision for income taxes
746
1,238
961
973
941
Net income
$
5,026
4,830
4,727
4,728
4,627
Amort/Accret income on acquired loans
$
667
400
302
355
224
Amort/Accret expenses on acquired interest-bearing liabilities
$
3
3
4
142
144
Tax-equivalent net interest income
$
14,254
13,937
13,679
13,700
13,536
Per Share Data
Dividends per share
$
0.18
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.17
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.39
0.37
0.36
0.36
0.35
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.39
0.37
0.36
0.36
0.35
Book value per share
$
18.00
17.63
17.44
17.18
16.83
Tangible book value per share
$
13.18
12.78
12.57
12.31
12.05
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
12,926,077
12,912,106
12,932,950
13,192,691
13,283,634
Diluted
12,927,666
12,916,000
12,937,145
13,196,665
13,287,338
Shares outstanding at period end
12,969,076
12,936,783
12,927,463
12,978,554
13,314,148
Selected Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
1.23
%
1.17
%
1.13
%
1.16
%
1.15
%
Return on average equity
8.75
%
8.42
%
8.33
%
8.46
%
8.47
%
Dividend payout ratio
46.15
%
48.65
%
47.22
%
47.22
%
48.57
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.92
%
3.76
%
3.67
%
3.72
%
3.71
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
61.19
%
64.15
%
64.47
%
64.87
%
65.61
%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,795
20,765
22,826
23,185
19,527
Debt and equity securities
183,123
219,791
239,730
246,701
264,559
Loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
85,356
78,306
71,576
79,513
79,725
Commercial, secured by real estate
829,461
804,953
797,842
793,863
764,424
Residential real estate
318,009
322,533
320,703
326,029
334,227
Consumer
28,955
25,232
23,918
19,649
17,409
Agricultural
10,519
11,509
11,525
10,843
10,900
Other, including deposit overdrafts
436
1,193
456
373
409
Deferred net origination costs (fees)
(349
)
(275
)
(128
)
(9
)
40
Loans, gross
1,272,387
1,243,451
1,225,892
1,230,261
1,207,134
Less allowance for loan losses
5,008
4,045
4,167
4,112
4,126
Loans, net
$
1,267,379
1,239,406
1,221,725
1,226,149
1,203,008
Total earning assets
$
1,462,485
1,466,988
1,470,074
1,482,913
1,476,862
Total assets
1,636,280
1,639,308
1,644,447
1,642,012
1,632,387
Total deposits
1,345,872
1,348,280
1,355,383
1,357,959
1,347,857
Three Months Ended
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued
Long-term debt
35,996
40,994
41,990
41,986
42,982
Total shareholders’ equity
233,478
228,048
225,492
222,972
224,018
Equity to assets ratio
14.27
%
13.91
%
13.71
%
13.58
%
13.72
%
Loans to deposits ratio
94.54
%
92.22
%
90.45
%
90.60
%
89.56
%
Tangible common equity (TCE)
$
170,994
165,304
162,485
159,702
160,488
Tangible common assets (TCA)
1,573,796
1,576,564
1,581,440
1,578,742
1,568,857
TCE/TCA
10.87
%
10.49
%
10.27
%
10.12
%
10.23
%
Selected Average Balance Sheet Items
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,101
26,501
28,293
29,523
25,080
Debt and equity securities
204,912
231,115
243,553
249,954
266,081
Loans
$
1,252,554
1,230,845
1,227,806
1,217,726
1,208,809
Less allowance for loan losses
3,938
4,076
3,986
4,088
4,074
Net loans
$
1,248,616
1,226,769
1,223,820
1,213,638
1,204,735
Total earning assets
$
1,462,946
1,469,469
1,480,096
1,479,225
1,480,634
Total assets
1,638,486
1,643,793
1,654,034
1,637,645
1,635,416
Total deposits
1,346,770
1,352,101
1,365,702
1,352,449
1,333,529
Short-term borrowings
1,415
622
468
243
23,235
Long-term debt
38,325
41,742
41,988
42,567
44,676
Total shareholders’ equity
231,058
227,595
225,216
224,203
221,470
Equity to assets ratio
14.10
%
13.85
%
13.62
%
13.69
%
13.54
%
Loans to deposits ratio
93.00
%
91.03
%
89.90
%
90.04
%
90.65
%
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
210
115
209
68
(185
)
Other real estate owned
0
197
197
197
244
Non-accrual loans
2,829
3,210
3,523
2,962
2,845
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
39
—
—
24
177
Total nonperforming loans
$
2,868
3,210
3,523
2,986
3,022
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.07
%
0.04
%
0.07
%
0.02
%
(0.06
)%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.39
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.23
%
0.26
%
0.29
%
0.24
%
0.25
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
0.19
%
0.20
%
Assets Under Management
LCNB Corp. total assets
$
1,636,280
1,639,308
1,644,447
1,642,012
1,632,387
Trust and investments (fair value)
455,974
435,664
411,724
382,462
367,649
Mortgage loans serviced
94,805
93,596
90,784
88,444
89,049
Cash management
77,471
75,948
117,530
71,973
55,981
Brokerage accounts (fair value)
235,278
268,059
262,038
260,202
245,758
Total assets managed
$
2,499,808
2,512,575
2,526,523
2,445,093
2,390,824
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net income
$
5,026
4,830
4,727
4,728
4,627
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax
0
0
21
16
53
Adjusted net income
$
5,026
4,830
4,748
4,744
4,680
Basic adjusted earnings per share
0.39
0.37
0.37
0.36
0.36
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
0.39
0.37
0.37
0.36
0.36
Adjusted return on average assets
1.23
%
1.17
%
1.14
%
1.16
%
1.16
%
Adjusted return on average equity
8.75
%
8.42
%
8.36
%
8.49
%
8.57
%
LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2020
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2019
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
17,820
17,019
Interest-bearing demand deposits
6,975
3,746
Total cash and cash equivalents
24,795
20,765
Investment securities:
Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value
2,036
2,312
Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost
2,099
2,099
Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
141,439
178,000
Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost
27,694
27,525
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
4,652
4,652
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
5,203
5,203
Loans, net
1,267,379
1,239,406
Premises and equipment, net
35,017
34,787
Operating leases right of use asset
5,621
5,444
Goodwill
59,221
59,221
Core deposit and other intangibles
3,751
4,006
Bank owned life insurance
41,309
41,667
Other assets
16,064
14,221
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,636,280
1,639,308
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
342,442
354,391
Interest-bearing
1,003,430
993,889
Total deposits
1,345,872
1,348,280
Long-term debt
35,996
40,994
Operating leases liability
5,659
5,446
Accrued interest and other liabilities
15,275
16,540
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,402,802
1,411,260
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
—
—
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred shares – no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding
—
—
Common shares – no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; issued 14,144,103 and 14,111,810 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
142,046
141,791
Retained earnings
107,123
104,431
Treasury shares at cost, 1,175,027 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(18,847
)
(18,847
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
3,156
673
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
233,478
228,048
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,636,280
1,639,308
LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
15,227
14,538
Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value
14
17
Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value
16
16
Interest on debt securities, taxable
950
869
Interest on debt securities, non-taxable
285
544
Interest on interest-bearing time deposits
—
5
Other investments
64
124
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
16,556
16,113
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
2,117
2,286
Interest on short-term borrowings
7
219
Interest on long-term debt
254
217
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
2,378
2,722
NET INTEREST INCOME
14,178
13,391
PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES
1,173
(105
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES