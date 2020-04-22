Log in
Le Belier : 1st quarter 2020 consolidated turnover

04/22/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

Press Release

at

at

variation

KEUR

31/03/2020

31/03/2019

FOUNDRIES

60 567

74 766

-19,0%

MACHINING

9 546

9 983

-4,4%

TOOLS

1 893

2 216

-14,6%

OTHERS

1 443

1 447

-0,3%

TOTAL

73 449

88 412

-16,9%

Disclaimer

Le Bélier SA published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 16:17:07 UTC
