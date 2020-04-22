|
Le Belier : 1st quarter 2020 consolidated turnover
04/22/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
Press Release
at
at
variation
KEUR
31/03/2020
31/03/2019
|
FOUNDRIES
60 567
74 766
-19,0%
MACHINING
9 546
9 983
-4,4%
TOOLS
1 893
2 216
-14,6%
OTHERS
1 443
1 447
-0,3%
TOTAL
73 449
88 412
-16,9%
Le Bélier SA published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
|Sales 2020
|328 M
|EBIT 2020
|23,9 M
|Net income 2020
|15,5 M
|Finance 2020
|23,0 M
|Yield 2020
|2,43%
|P/E ratio 2020
|12,2x
|P/E ratio 2021
|11,0x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,50x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,44x
|Capitalization
|189 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends LE BÉLIER
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
38,19 €
|Last Close Price
28,80 €
|Spread / Highest target
32,6%
|Spread / Average Target
32,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
32,6%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|LE BÉLIER
|-20.88%
|205