Le Belier : 1st semester 2019 consolidated results

Press Release
Vérac, 2019 Sept. 19th
Le Bélier is a specialist in cast aluminum parts for the global automotive industry
2019 1st semester consolidated results
Business Model Resilience
|
In M€
|
S1 2018
|
S1 2019
|
Turnover (TO)
|
187.8
|
167.6
|
EBITDA
|
30.0
|
22.5
|
% TO
|
16.0%
|
13.4%
|
Activities Operational Result AOR (1)
|
20.1
|
10.8
|
Operating Result
|
19.9
|
10.1
|
% TO
|
10.6%
|
6.0%
|
Financial Result
|
-0.3
|
-0.4
|
Taxes
|
-3.6
|
-2.9
|
Net Result
|
16.0
|
6.8
|
% TO
|
8.5%
|
4.1%
