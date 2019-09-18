Log in
LE BÉLIER

(BELI)
09/18 11:30:00 am
25.825 EUR   +0.49%
LE BELIER : 1st semester 2019 consolidated results
PU
07/25LE BÉLIER : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
05/21LE BÉLIER : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Le Belier : 1st semester 2019 consolidated results

09/18/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

Press Release

Vérac, 2019 Sept. 19th

Le Bélier is a specialist in cast aluminum parts for the global automotive industry

2019 1st semester consolidated results

Business Model Resilience

In M€

S1 2018

S1 2019

Turnover (TO)

187.8

167.6

EBITDA

30.0

22.5

% TO

16.0%

13.4%

Activities Operational Result AOR (1)

20.1

10.8

Operating Result

19.9

10.1

% TO

10.6%

6.0%

Financial Result

-0.3

-0.4

Taxes

-3.6

-2.9

Net Result

16.0

6.8

% TO

8.5%

4.1%

(1)

Disclaimer

Le Bélier SA published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:16:04 UTC
