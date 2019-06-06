Log in
LeadFX : Ceases to be a Reporting Issuer

06/06/2019 | 10:28pm EDT

LEADFX CEASES TO BE A REPORTING ISSUER

____________________________________________________________________________________

June 6, 2019 - LeadFX Inc. ('LeadFX' or the 'Company') (TSX: LFX) advises the Ontario Securities Commission has granted an order sought by the Company to cease being a reporting issuer in all jurisdictions in Canada that it was a reporting issuer, namely the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Price Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. The order was granted on May 31, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Worland
LeadFX Inc
aworland@leadfxinc.com
Email: info@leadfxinc.com

Disclaimer

LeadFX Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 02:27:02 UTC
