LEADFX CEASES TO BE A REPORTING ISSUER

June 6, 2019 - LeadFX Inc. ('LeadFX' or the 'Company') (TSX: LFX) advises the Ontario Securities Commission has granted an order sought by the Company to cease being a reporting issuer in all jurisdictions in Canada that it was a reporting issuer, namely the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Price Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. The order was granted on May 31, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Worland

LeadFX Inc

aworland@leadfxinc.com

Email: info@leadfxinc.com

