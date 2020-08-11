Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Leading Edge Materials Corp.    LEM   CA52171T1003

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP.

(LEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leading Edge Materials : Announces Grant of Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Vancouver, August 11, 2020- Leading Edge Materials Corp. ('Leading Edge Materials' or the'Company') (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) announces the granting of stock options (the 'Options') to directors, officers and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares (the 'Optioned Shares') of the Company, at exercise price of C$0.155 per Optioned Share, expiring on the date that is three years from the date of grant. The Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's Option Plan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:
1.604.685.9316
info@leadingedgematerials.com
www.leadingedgematerials.com

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the sustainability transition of society. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Kärr HREE project (Sweden), Bergby lithium project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.leadingedgematerials.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 11, 2020, at 2:15 PM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol 'LEM', OTCQB under the symbol 'LEMIF' and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol 'LEMSE'. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking information', including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words 'may', 'would', 'could', 'will', 'intend', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Leading Edge Materials Corp. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 21:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LEADING EDGE MATERIALS COR
05:38pLEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
08/10LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Mr. Eric Krafft Acquires Securities of Leading Edge Mat..
AQ
08/07LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Announces Closing of C$3,520,000 Non-Brokered Private P..
AQ
08/06LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Provides Update on Bihor Sud Exploration License Applic..
PR
07/27LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Announces Results of AGM
AQ
07/27LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Announces C$3,520,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
07/24LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Announces Results of AGM
PR
06/30LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : to Participate in Graphite and Graphene Anode Research ..
PR
06/24LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Apr..
PU
06/24LEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Reports Quarterly Results to April 30, 2020
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -11,1 M -8,36 M -8,36 M
Net cash 2019 0,40 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,68x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Leading Edge Materials Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Filip Kozlowski Chief Executive Officer
Lars-Eric Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Nick DeMare Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Daniel John Major Director
Eric Krafft Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP.76.47%16
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-8.74%44 119
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.93%35 445
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.9.60%20 883
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-1.80%13 307
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.20%8 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group