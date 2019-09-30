Log in
LEAF CLEAN ENERGY COMPANY
Leaf Clean Energy : Notice of Results

09/30/2019 | 03:23am EDT
DJ Leaf Clean Energy Company Notice of Results

TIDMLEAF

RNS Number : 9684N

Leaf Clean Energy Company

30 September 2019

30(th) September 2019

Leaf Clean Energy Company

('Leaf Clean' or the 'Company')

Notice of Results

The Company announces that it expects to publish its audited results for the financial year ended 30(th) June 2019 on 30(th) October 2019.

For further information please contact:

Mark Lerdal +1 (415) 264-5096

Leaf Clean Energy Company

Nicholas Wells/Callum Davidson +44 (0) 207 397 8980

Cenkos Securities plc

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NORGMGZLGNNGLZM

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2019 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

Disclaimer

Leaf Clean Energy Company published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 07:22:01 UTC
