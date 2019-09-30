Leaf Clean Energy : Notice of Results

DJ Leaf Clean Energy Company Notice of Results
The Company announces that it expects to publish its audited results for the financial year ended 30(th) June 2019 on 30(th) October 2019.
For further information please contact:
Mark Lerdal +1 (415) 264-5096
Leaf Clean Energy Company
Nicholas Wells/Callum Davidson +44 (0) 207 397 8980
Cenkos Securities plc
