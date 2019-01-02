Leaf Clean Energy : Result of AGM

DJ Leaf Clean Energy Company Result of AGM

TIDMLEAF

RNS Number : 8623L

Leaf Clean Energy Company

02 January 2019

Leaf Clean Energy Company ("Leaf Clean" or the "Company")

Results of AGM

Leaf Clean Energy Company announces that at the annual general meeting ('AGM') of the Company, held on 31 December 2018 at 4.00 p.m., all the resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting dated 31 December 2018 were duly passed.

