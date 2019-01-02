Leaf Clean Energy : Result of AGM

DJ Leaf Clean Energy Company Result of AGM
Leaf Clean Energy Company
02 January 2019
Leaf Clean Energy Company ("Leaf Clean" or the "Company")
Results of AGM
Leaf Clean Energy Company announces that at the annual general meeting ('AGM') of the Company, held on 31 December 2018 at 4.00 p.m., all the resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting dated 31 December 2018 were duly passed.
Further Information:
Nicholas Wells
Cenkos Securities plc
Tel: +44 (0) 207 397 8900
EPE Administration Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 203 440 9302
January 02, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)