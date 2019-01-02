Log in
LEAF CLEAN ENERGY COMPANY
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
News 
News

Leaf Clean Energy : Result of AGM

01/02/2019 | 10:49am CET
DJ Leaf Clean Energy Company Result of AGM  

TIDMLEAF

RNS Number : 8623L

Leaf Clean Energy Company

02 January 2019

02 January 2019

Leaf Clean Energy Company ("Leaf Clean" or the "Company")

Results of AGM

Leaf Clean Energy Company announces that at the annual general meeting ('AGM') of the Company, held on 31 December 2018 at 4.00 p.m., all the resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting dated 31 December 2018 were duly passed.

Further Information:

Nicholas Wells

Cenkos Securities plc

Tel:  +44 (0) 207 397 8900

EPE Administration Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 203 440 9302

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

RAGFDAFIFFASEIE

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)


Disclaimer

Leaf Clean Energy Company published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:48:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mark David Lerdal Executive Chairman
James Robert Potochny Chief Financial Officer
Peter O'Keefe Non-Executive Director
Stephen Charles Coe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEAF CLEAN ENERGY COMPANY0
BLACKROCK0.00%61 229
UBS GROUP0.00%47 637
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)0.00%46 126
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD0.00%24 181
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.00%24 093
