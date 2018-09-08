Demand Media : Society6’s New Furniture Collection Featured on HGTV.com

Log in
09/08/2018 | 01:17am CEST

Society6 Launches All-New Furniture Collection

Take a peek inside the new furniture collection featuring affordable coffee tables, side tables, credenzas and more.

By: Kayla Kitts

We all know Society6 - the place where you can find a product of anything you love: coffee, yoga, the '90s... (I was specifically in the market for a mustard-hued throw blanket, which I found). It's also a neat marketplace for artists and designers to turn their creations into a variety of real-life products.

Your Society6 wish list is about to grow even longer; today they launched their first furniture collection. The collection currently features six pieces - in designs ranging from minimalist to midcentury modern - including credenzas, coffee tables, side tables, benches, barstools and more.

'Our capsule furniture collection is comprised of pieces our customers called out specifically as those they couldn't find elsewhere,' says Andrea Stanford, SVP and GM at Society6. 'We're so excited about the interesting mix of silhouettes and styles, and we can't wait to see all the unique designs our independent artist community will create for the pieces.'

Take a peek at the collection…

To view the entire story visit, https://www.hgtv.com/design/news-and-trends/society6-furniture-collection-launch-2018

Disclaimer

Leaf Group Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 23:16:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 157 M
EBIT 2018 -22,4 M
Net income 2018 -22,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 278 M
Chart LEAF GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Leaf Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEAF GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,5 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean P. Moriarty Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Quandt Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Pike Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jantoon Reigersman Chief Financial Officer
John A. Hawkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEAF GROUP LTD12.12%278
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-22.31%381 306
NETFLIX80.49%150 869
NASPERS LIMITED-10.12%87 049
IQIYI INC0.00%19 221
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP59.88%16 269
