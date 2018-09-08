Demand Media : Society6’s New Furniture Collection Featured on HGTV.com

Society6 Launches All-New Furniture Collection

Take a peek inside the new furniture collection featuring affordable coffee tables, side tables, credenzas and more.

By: Kayla Kitts

We all know Society6 - the place where you can find a product of anything you love: coffee, yoga, the '90s... (I was specifically in the market for a mustard-hued throw blanket, which I found). It's also a neat marketplace for artists and designers to turn their creations into a variety of real-life products.

Your Society6 wish list is about to grow even longer; today they launched their first furniture collection. The collection currently features six pieces - in designs ranging from minimalist to midcentury modern - including credenzas, coffee tables, side tables, benches, barstools and more.

'Our capsule furniture collection is comprised of pieces our customers called out specifically as those they couldn't find elsewhere,' says Andrea Stanford, SVP and GM at Society6. 'We're so excited about the interesting mix of silhouettes and styles, and we can't wait to see all the unique designs our independent artist community will create for the pieces.'

Take a peek at the collection…

To view the entire story visit, https://www.hgtv.com/design/news-and-trends/society6-furniture-collection-launch-2018