LEAF GROUP LTD

(LEAF)
Leaf Group Names Alan Waldman Executive Vice President, Product & Technology

09/10/2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company comprised of several marketplace and media properties, today announced the addition of Alan Waldman to its executive leadership team. Waldman will serve as Executive Vice President, Product & Technology, overseeing strategy and execution of the product and engineering teams for Leaf Group’s marketplace brands.

“I’ve known Alan for years and have always been impressed with his business instincts and ability to energize his team,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “He is a strong leader who approaches every challenge with creativity and a desire to propel the business forward, and I am confident our marketplace brands will benefit from his leadership and vision.”

Alan Waldman is an innovative leader with a track record of motivating and challenging his teams to consistently meet or beat expectations. Previously, Waldman served as Vice President of Product for Metacloud, a Cisco acquired company, where he focused on accelerating cloud revenue and brought one of Cisco’s first infrastructure SaaS offerings to market. Waldman started his career in Technical Operations at Citysearch where he honed his leadership and management skills. He spent nine years at Ticketmaster in various technology leadership roles, eventually serving as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations where he was a key stakeholder in the company’s transformation into a global ecommerce business.

In his role at Leaf Group, Waldman will oversee the marketplace product and engineering teams, with a focus on growth strategies for Society6. He embodies an entrepreneurial spirit and has a passion for art and interior design. 

“I’m thrilled to be joining Leaf Group and working with such vibrant marketplace brands,” said Alan Waldman. “Society6 is a young brand with incredible potential and I look forward to working with the talented product and engineering teams to continue to drive innovation for the business.”

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, digital-first brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contact
Sharna Daduk
Vice President, Communications
310-917-6405
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
