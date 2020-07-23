Log in
LEAF GROUP LTD.

Leaf Group to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 30, 2020

07/23/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company comprised of several marketplace and media properties, today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on July 30, 2020. 

Together with a standard earnings release announcing its second quarter 2020 financial results, Leaf Group will also release a Shareholder Letter, which will be posted on its investor website at ir.leafgroup.com on July 30, 2020. The Leaf Group Shareholder Letter will include a quarterly earnings review along with a more detailed discussion of business trends and key topics. Leaf Group will also host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.

Leaf Group Ltd. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

  • Thursday, July 30, 2020
  • 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific
  • Please dial (833) 502-0482 (US/CAN) or (778) 560-2575 (International) to listen to the call
  • The conference ID is 3182118
  • A replay of the Conference call is available through August 6, 2020: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)
  • You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group’s website. To download an event reminder for your calendar, please click here.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts

Brian Gephart
Chief Accounting Officer & Interim Chief Financial Officer
310-917-6414
IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne
VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
310-656-6346
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

Media Contact

Sharna Daduk
310-917-6405
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com

Primary Logo


