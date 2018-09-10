Leaf : The Other Art Fair Presented by Saatchi Art returns to Los Angeles With 130 International Artists Featuring an Installation by LA-Based Artist Gary Baseman

A Premier International Art Fair for Emerging and Independent Contemporary Artists Comes to Santa Monica in October 2018

Meet All of the Artists in Person and Discover Original and Affordable Artworks

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair, a leading international art fair championing emerging and independent contemporary artists, will return to the West Coast October 25-28 for a second 2018 outing in Los Angeles, this time at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar. Following the success of the first Los Angeles edition this past March in downtown Los Angeles, The Other Art Fair will showcase the work of 130 artists from around the world in this larger venue, with an installation and artworks created exclusively for the Fair by Guest Artist Gary Baseman.

'In March, we had record sales and attendance for our debut in Los Angeles. Due to the size of the location, we were limited to showcasing 95 artists selected from over 800 applicants. Now, with the additional room at the Barker Hangar, we can give many more artists the chance to show their work,' said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. 'We're also thrilled to have Gary Baseman's support in offering new works and inspiring experiences that are accessible to a wide audience.'

As Guest Artist, Gary Baseman will create an immersive installation onsite at The Other Art Fair and offer a new exclusive limited edition print for purchase. Baseman explores the 'beauty of the 'bittersweetness' of life' through painting, performance, illustration, toy design, film, and fashion. He is known for the humorous and sometimes devious characters woven throughout his work, which has been seen and exhibited around the world and includes the BAFTA and three-time Emmy Award-winning ABC/Disney cartoon series 'Teacher's Pet.' He also created the visual identity of the best-selling board game Cranium, has collaborated with COACH, and has an animated documentary feature currently in the works called 'Mythical Creatures.'

Unlike exhibitors of traditional art fairs, which are typically comprised of galleries, The Other Art Fair's exhibitors are the artists themselves, giving buyers unparalleled direct access to meet artists and learn about their work firsthand. This next edition will showcase works in a range of styles and mediums by artists from diverse backgrounds, and over 50% of those exhibiting will be women.



The artists are chosen by a panel of art world experts and tastemakers to ensure attendees have the chance to encounter works of an exceptionally high caliber. The Other Art Fair Los Angeles' selection committee includes: Meg Cranston, internationally renowned artist and Fine Arts Chair at Otis College of Art and Design; Jess Hannah, designer and founder of J. Hannah; Bryan Kirkwood, founder and CEO of ArtMovement LA; Danielle Krysa, artist, author, and curator of The Jealous Curator; Max Presneill, Director and Head Curator at the Torrance Art Museum; and Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator and VP of Art Advisory at Saatchi Art.

'One of the invaluable aspects of The Other Art Fair is the opportunity it gives people to meet artists in person,' said Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator of Saatchi Art. 'With a diverse Talks program and tours led by Saatchi Art curators, we want to give people an inspiring and informative experience, and the confidence to purchase works they love.'

The Saatchi Art Talks Program, led by Saatchi Art's Chief Curator and Selection Committee member Rebecca Wilson, will be hosted in the Saatchi Art Lounge at The Other Art Fair. In this engaging program, artists, collectors and cultural influencers will gather to discuss a range of topics relating to the emerging art scene, including a discussion hosted by KCET's Chief Creative Officer and 'Artbound' executive producer, Juan Devis.

The Other Art Fair Los Angeles will open on Thursday, October 25th with a Private View sponsored by MINI USA. Proceeds from the Private View ticket sales will support The Other Art Fair's official charity partner ProjectArt, which transforms the nation's public libraries into vital cultural hubs by offering year-round visual art classes for youth and providing studio spaces for emerging visual artists.

To learn more about The Other Art Fair Los Angeles visit la.theotherartfair.com. Purchase tickets for the Los Angeles fair HERE

Private View Sponsored by MINI USA:

Thursday, October 25th: 6pm-10pm

Tickets $60 USD

General Entry:

Friday, October 26th: 3pm-10pm

Saturday, October 27th: 11am-8pm

Sunday, October 28th: 11am-6pm

Tickets $15 USD Adults, $13.00 USD Students and Seniors

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. In seven years, The Other Art Fair has hosted 28 fairs working with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries. Unlike 'other' fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world's largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

