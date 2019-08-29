Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair Los Angeles Announces Its Fall 2019 Artist Lineup and Programming

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair (“The Fair”), a leading international art fair championing emerging and independent contemporary artists, announces its features and programming for the fourth Los Angeles edition. Presented in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin®, The Other Art Fair Los Angeles will run from September 5-8, 2019 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where 140 artists from around the world will showcase their works. The programming for this edition is inspired by the creativity and diversity of the city, featuring special creative workshops, immersive art installations and an array of local culinary specialties.



“The Los Angeles fair always delivers incredible local and international emerging talent, and we are so pleased to welcome back returning exhibitors and introduce new artists to our visitors,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “This edition offers us a chance to tap into our British origins with a new exhibition called ‘This Is England’ by our Guest Artists The Connor Brothers, while at the same time we’re exploring new territory with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, who will be presenting hands-on workshops that will offer fairgoers the opportunity to be creative and learn new artistic skills.”

As part of the partnership with The Other Art Fair, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin will also host ‘The Canvas Lab’ workshop series for fairgoers led by a new generation of fresh voices across a variety of creative disciplines. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is bringing together these artists to help reshape the narrative, demonstrating that creativity can be expressed on a variety of unique and unexpected canvases as part of the brand’s #FindYourCanvas movement. Fair attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy and design their own complimentary craft gin cocktails from a selection of ingredients curated by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE North American Brand Ambassador, Ryan Wainwright.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Other Art Fair and kick off The Canvas Lab workshops in Los Angeles next month,” said BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Brand Director Tom Spaven. “The workshops will allow fairgoers to discover new forms of creativity led by emerging visionaries, and we’re excited to see how the classes help participants find their unique canvases.”

‘THE CANVAS LAB’ PRESENTED BY BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

Visitors can purchase tickets here ; each workshop is $5 to participate.

Thursday, September 5

‘Creatives Practice with Scent’ with The Institute of Art & Olfaction (“IAO”)

6 - 8PM

A hands-on session with IAO founder Saskia Wilson-Brown exploring the potential of scent as part of a creative practice.

‘Makeup Illusions’ with Mimi Choi

8:30 - 10PM

Watch master illusionist Mimi Choi push the boundaries of makeup as she demonstrates the techniques required to achieve her iconic looks. The Blanche Macdonald graduate-turned-instructor has amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram and was the makeup artist behind Ezra Miller's 2019 Met Gala look.

Friday, September 6

'Crafting Your Digital Presence: Storytelling with Instagram’ with Sophie Chang

5 - 6PM

Join Skillshare instructor Sophia Chang in a detailed crash course where you’ll create a fully branded digital identity. She is a renowned illustrator and designer who has mastered the skill of storytelling in many mediums. Sophia will teach you the basics of storytelling with Instagram.

‘Bitchen Stitches - Embroidery Art’ with Cait Goss

7 - 9PM

Los Angeles fiber artist Cait Goss mixes her love of hands, flowers, and old school tattoo style with current social issues through embroidery art.

Saturday, September 7

'Creating a Digital Giant' with James Bland

11:30AM - 1:30PM

James Bland is the creator, showrunner and star of the Emmy Award winning series "Giants," a coming of adulthood drama that started as an indie web series on YouTube. In this interactive workshop, James will share tips and tools on building a digital giant including the art of transparent storytelling, leveraging brands for financing, finding your audience on and off the web and setting the intention behind your attention.

'The Transformative Power of Hair Color' with Daniel Moon

3:30 - 5:30PM

Celebrity hair colorist Daniel Moon will be hosting a workshop aimed at teaching audience members the transformative power of hair color. He will delve into his specialty: transformative hair color, which encapsulates the bright bold hue trend you’ve seen on celebrity influencers, artists, musicians, models and actors alike.

Sunday, September 8

‘The Art of Cyanotography’ with Chloe McCarrick

11:30AM - 1:30PM

Learn how to make your very own Cyanotypes. This analog process involves contact printing objects and negatives onto light-sensitive paper in the sun.

‘Sandal Making’ with Stace Fulwiler

2 - 4PM

Choose from a handful of simple designs and an assortment of material colors to create your own unique pair of leather-soled sandals in 2 hours.

The Other Art Fair will also feature a central bar with wine, beer, cocktails and soft beverages on offer, as well as a Food Garden with vegan options, an espresso bar, and gelato by Gelateria Uli. Below are some of the highlighted features:

GUEST ARTISTS: THE CONNOR BROTHERS

Critically acclaimed UK artist duo The Connor Brothers will debut a new body of work with ‘This Is England,’ a series of portraits celebrating young activists working towards a greener, more equitable future for all.

NON-PROFIT PARTNER: HOMEBOY INDUSTRIES

Homeboy Industries returns as the Fair’s Non-Profit Partner, with all proceeds from Private View ticket sales benefitting the organization’s mission to provide hope, training and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women.

Homeboy Industries, together with its ArtHeals community art therapy program, will present a curated exhibition of artworks donated by ArtHealsʼ students and artists including Shepard Fairey, Homeboy Art Academy’s Fabian Debora, and others. These artworks will be available for purchase onsite with all proceeds benefiting the non-profit. In addition, ArtHeals’ art therapist Laura Miera will also present the interactive installation “Sleeved Out with Radical Kinship” which invites fair attendees to create and respond to art and letters received by Homeboy founder Father Greg Boyle with repurposed items from the Homegirl Cafe. (ArtHeals is funded in part by the California Arts Council, a state agency).

THE EARTH CUBE - SPECIAL IMMERSIVE INSTALLATION

Artist Dan Hillier’s ‘The Earth Cube’ is an immersive installation for fair attendees to find a moment of calm to commune with Nature and the Cosmos. Hillier will be showing two new large figurative works based on natural archetypes, alongside other objects and items for sale. The work aims to question whether we can reconnect our modern selves with the natural world and the great mystery from which everything arises.

ONE SMALL STEP - SPECIAL EXHIBITION & CHARITY AUCTION

‘One Small Step’ brings together 10 notable artists to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, through the transformation of astronaut helmets into works of art. All proceeds from the Paddle8 auction of the helmets will support Mines Advisory Group, whose mission is to clear the earth of landmines and bombs in conflict zones, where ‘one small step’ can be the difference between life and death.

SAATCHI ART GUIDED ART TOURS

Saatchi Art's curation team presents free guided tours exploring the many opportunities to invest in original and limited edition artworks.

Guided art tour schedule:

Friday, September 6th - 6pm

Saturday, September 7th - 3pm

Sunday, September 8th - 3pm

BRITISH VISIONS OF L.A. - SPECIAL EXHIBITION

‘British Visions of L.A.’ will showcase specially created works by 14 artists inspired by the City of Angels featuring works that signify subject matter about the brighter future of the so-called ‘promised land.’

Description:

1960s California placed a high value on lifestyle, the environment and mental well-being, all trends that have slowly been adopted in the following decades in the U.K. But to this day, Los Angeles conjures a distinctly exciting vision for British artists, many of whom see themselves walking through a door opened by David Hockney over half a century ago.

To view the full lineup of 140 artists exhibiting at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles, visit https://www.saatchiart.com/theotherartfair/la-september-2019

To learn more about The Other Art Fair, visit http://la.theotherartfair.com/ .

Purchase Tickets for The Other Art Fair Los Angeles HERE

Private View

Thursday, September 5th: 6pm-10pm

Tickets: $60 USD (includes complimentary parking)

Opening Hours:

Friday, September 6th: 3pm-10pm

Friday Late Evening, September 6th: 6pm-10pm

Saturday, September 7th: 11am-8pm

Sunday, September 8th: 11am-6pm

General Tickets Prices:

Adults: $15 advance purchase online | $18 at the door

Students and Seniors: $13.50 advance purchase online | $15 at the door

Advance parking purchase options are available, valid for any 2 days of the fair:

1 day parking - $13 ($15 at the door)

2 day parking - $18 ($20 at the door)

For press inquiries, please contact: Mia Mendez, Director of PR – mia.mendez@saatchiart.com

For fair-related inquiries, please contact: Nicole Garton, Fair Director - nicole@theotherartfair.com

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com . Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® is the world’s number one premium gin by volume and value. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is created with a unique combination of ten sustainably sourced botanicals from around the globe. The brand’s signature distillation process known as vapour infusion is showcased at the BREEAM award-winning Laverstoke Mill Distillery in Hampshire, England. The vapour infusion process skillfully captures the natural flavors of the botanicals which results in the gin’s fresh, bright taste. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, which was awarded a gold medal in the 2018 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards and a double gold medal in the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, is recognized for crafting the finest quality gin. For more information, please explore www.bombaysapphire.com.