Lear : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) will hold a conference call to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and related matters on January 25, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call:

Domestic calls: (800) 789-4751

International calls: (973) 200-3975

The conference code is 6699005.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The fourth quarter and full year 2018 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on January 25, 2019.

