LEAR CORPORATION (LEA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 03:45:55 pm
126.46 USD   +4.00%
Lear : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

01/04/2019 | 03:10pm EST

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) will hold a conference call to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and related matters on January 25, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)

To participate in the conference call:

  • Domestic calls: (800) 789-4751
  • International calls: (973) 200-3975

The conference code is 6699005.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com.  The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The fourth quarter and full year 2018 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on January 25, 2019.                                    

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-earnings-conference-call-300773123.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
