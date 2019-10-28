Log in
Lear : to Present at Gabelli & Company's 43rd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

10/28/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, will participate in Gabelli & Company's 43rd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, November 4, 2019.  Representing Lear will be:

Lear Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lear Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Lear Corporation)

  • Ray Scott, President and CEO
  • Jason Cardew, Senior Vice President and CFO (effective November 1, 2019)

Lear's webcast will begin at 12:00 Noon PST (3:00 p.m. EST) and will run approximately 30 minutes. The audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.lear.com/.

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered, and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 161,000 employees located in 39 countries.  Lear was named one of FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies and currently ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-to-present-at-gabelli--companys-43rd-annual-automotive-aftermarket-symposium-300946670.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
