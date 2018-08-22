Leasinvest Real Estate : HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2018

Company proﬁle

Public regulated real estate company (B-REIT) Leasinvest RealEstate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail and ofﬁcebuildings in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in Belgium and in Austria.

At present the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 922 million spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (54%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (11%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The real estate portfolio consists of retail (48%), ofﬁces (44%) andlogistics (7%).

The public RREC is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 489 million (value 21 August 2018).

Alternative Performance Measures

Following the entry into force of the 'ESMA directives on Alternative Performance Measures' of the European Securities and MarketAuthority (ESMA), the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in this half-year ﬁnancial report are indicated by the the symbol3.For the deﬁnition and the detailed calculation of the Alternative Performance Measures used, we refer to page 42 et seq of this half-year ﬁnancial report.

Statement according to article 12, § 2, 3° of the RD of 14 November 2007

Mr Michel Van Geyte, permanent representative of the statutory manager of Leasinvest Real Estate, declares, on behalf and for the account of the statutory manager, that, to his knowledge:

(i) the condensed ﬁnancial statements, established in accordance with the applicable accounting standards for annual accounts, present a fair view of the assets, ﬁnancial situation and the results of Leasinvest Real Estate and the companies included in the consolidation;

(ii) the interim management report presents a fair overview of the development and the results of Leasinvest Real Estate, and of the position of the company and the companies included in the consolidation, and also comprises a description of the main risks and uncertainties which the company is confronted with.

MICHEL VAN GEYTEPermanent representative

Leasinvest Real Estate Management SA Schermersstraat 42

BE-2000 Antwerp Statutory manager

Key ﬁgures

Key ﬁgures real estate portfolio (1) 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 Fair value real estate portfolio (€ 1,000) (2) 921 836 902 994 Fair value investment properties, incl. participation Retail Estates (€ 1,000) (2) 1 012 818 976 338 Investment value investment properties (€ 1,000) (3) 940 484 921 141 Rental yield based on fair value (4) (5) 6.61% 6.44% Rental yield based on investment value (4) (5) 6.48% 6.32% Occupancy rate (5) (6) 94.44% 94.80% Average duration of leases (years) 4.19 4.74

(1) The real estate portfolio comprises the buildings in operation, the development projects, the assets held for sale, as well as the buildings presented as ﬁnancial leasing under IFRS.

(2) Fair value: the investment value as deﬁned by an independent real estate expert and of which the transfer rights have been deducted. The fair value is the accounting value under IFRS. The fair value of Retail Estates has been deﬁned based on the share price on 30/06/2018.

(3) The investment value is the value as deﬁned by an independent real estate expert and of which the transfer rights have not yet been deducted.

(4) Fair value and investment value estimated by real estate experts Cushman & Wakeﬁeld, de Crombrugghe&Partners and Stadim (BeLux) and Oerag (Austria).

(5) For the calculation of the rental yield and the occupancy rate only the buildings in operation are taken account of, excluding the assets held for sale and the development projects.

(6) The occupancy rate has been calculated based on the estimated rental value. Key ﬁgures income statement 30/06/2018 30/06/2017 Rental income (€ 1,000) 27 858 28 084 Net rental result per share 5.64 5.69 EPRA Earnings3(1) 13 968 13 261 EPRA Earnings3per share (1) 2.83 2.69 Net result group share (€ 1,000) 19 683 15 595 Net result group share per share 3.99 3.16 Comprehensive income group share (€ 1,000) 19 082 32 243 Comprehensive income group share per share 3.86 6.53

(1) De EPRA Earnings3, previously the net current result, consists of the net result excluding the portfolio result* and the changes in fair value of the ineffective hedges.

Key ﬁgures balance sheet 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 Net asset value group share (€ 1,000) 376 595 382 206 Number of issued shares 4 938 870 4 938 870 Number of shares entitled to the result of the period 4 938 870 4 938 870 Net asset value group share per share 76.3 77.4 Net asset value group share per share based on investment val-ue 80.0 81.1 Net asset value group share per share EPRA 82.8 84.0 Total assets (€ 1,000) 1 036 886 999 293 Financial debt 594 550 540 440 Financial debt ratio (in accordance with BE-REIT/GVV-SIR regulation) 59.31% 57.14% Average duration credit lines (years) 3.00 3.34 Average funding cost (excl. fair value changes ﬁnancial instru-ments) 2.79% 2.99% Average duration hedges (years) 5.02 5.15

EPRA performance measures3(1) 30/06/2018 30/06/2017 EPRA Earnings3(in € per share) (2) 2.83 2.69 EPRA NAV3(in € per share) (3) 82.8 81.6 EPRA NNNAV3(in € per share) (4) 75.5 73.1 EPRA Net Initial Yield3(in %) (5) 5.49% 5.39% EPRA Topped up Net Initial Yield3(in %) (6) 5.50% 5.41% EPRA Vacancy3(in %) (7) 5.54% 9.12% EPRA Cost ratio3(incl. direct vacancy costs) (in %) (8) 22.96% 24.26% EPRA Cost ratio3(excl. direct vacancy costs) (in %) (8) 21.09% 21.00%

(1) These ﬁgures were not audited by the auditor.

(2) The EPRA Earnings3, previously net current result, consists of the net result excluding the portfolio result3and the changes in fair value of the ineffective hedges.

(3) EPRA Net Asset Value3(NAV) consists of the adjusted Net Asset Value3, excluding certain elements that do not ﬁt within a ﬁnancial model of long-term real estate investments; seealsowww.epra.com.

(4) EPRA NNNAV3(triple Net Asset Value3) consists of the EPRA NAV3, adjusted to take account of the fair value of the ﬁnancial instruments, the debts and the deferred taxes; seealsowww.epra.com.

(5) EPRA Net Initial Yield3comprises the annualized gross rental income based on the current rents at the closing date of the ﬁnancial statements, excluding the property charges, divided by the market value of the portfolio, increased by the estimated transfer rights and costs for hypothetical disposal of investment properties; see alsowww.epra.com.

(6) EPRA Topped up Net Initial Yield3corrects the EPRA Net Initial Yield3with regard to the ending of gratuities and other rental incentives granted; see alsowww.epra.com.

(7) EPRA Vacancy3is calculated on the basis of the Estimated Rental Value (ERV) of vacant surfaces divided by the ERV of the total portfolio; see alsowww.epra.com.

(8) EPRA Cost ratio3consists of the relation of the operating and general charges versus the gross rental income (including and excluding direct vacancy costs); see alsowww.epra.com.

Contents

Company proﬁle

Alternative performance measures

Statement of responsible persons

Key ﬁgures

Interim annual report 4

Leasinvest Real Estate on the stock exchange 14

Real estate report 18

Market information 19

Composition and analysis of the real estate portfolio 20

Valuation report 23

Condensed ﬁnancial statements 24

Report of the auditor 41

Annexes APMs 42

More information on

Follow us on