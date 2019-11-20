Log in
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE

(LEAS)
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: 2019 Bond Private Placement

11/20/2019 | 01:30pm EST

Bond private placement for an amount of EUR 100 million

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA today successfully issued a 7-year private placement of bonds amounting to EUR 100 million, in denominations of EUR 100,000. The bonds offer a fixed annual coupon of 1.95% and have been placed with investors in Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

BNP Paribas Fortis and Degroof Petercam were appointed as Global Coordinators of the transaction. BNP Paribas Fortis, Degroof Petercam and KBC acted as Joint Bookrunners of the transaction.

The placement fits within Leasinvest Real Estate’s strategy to arrange financing sources best suited to carry out its investment strategy both through acquisitions and redevelopment of existing core assets. The proceeds will, amongst other things, serve to refinance the EUR 75 million public bond which matured on 9 October 2019 and will contribute to an increase of the average duration of the total debt of Leasinvest Real Estate and a diversification of its financing sources.

MICHEL VAN GEYTE CEO:

“This successful bond placement of EUR 100 million contributes both to the diversification of our debt and a further decrease in funding cost, which leaves Leasinvest Real Estate well prepared and ready for future growth.”


For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE
CEO
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be


On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Public regulated real estate company (B-REIT) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail and office buildings in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in Belgium and in Austria.

On 30 September 2019 the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounted to EUR 1.13 billion spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (52%), Belgium (32%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The public RREC is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately EUR 735 million (value 20 November 2019).

