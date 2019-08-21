Log in
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE

(LEAS)
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Half-year financial report 2019

08/21/2019

Highlights first half-year 2019

For the first half-year of the financial year 2019 we record the following key data:

  • The EPRA earnings increase from € 14.00 million end 1H 2018 to € 22.1 million (however including the dividend (€ 5.1 million) from the participation in BE-REIT Retail Estates received earlier in the course of this financial year unlike previous years when this was in July)
  • Rise (+29%) of the net result from € 19.7 million end 1H 2018 to € 25.3million or € 4.27 per share
  • The rental income received increases by 16% from € 27.9 million end 1H 2018 to € 32.4 million following the full contribution of the acquisitions from end 2018 and a positive like-for-like rental growth
  • The funding cost again decreases considerably from 2.59% on 31/12/2018 to 2.34%
  • The current developments in Belgium and Luxembourg progress as scheduled



Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63,9 M
EBIT 2019 47,8 M
Net income 2019 37,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,99x
Capitalization 649 M
Chart LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Duration : Period :
Leasinvest Real Estate Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 99,00  €
Last Close Price 109,50  €
Spread / Highest target -8,68%
Spread / Average Target -9,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Louis Joseph H. Appelmans Co-CEO, Co-Managing Director & Director
Michel van Geyte Co-CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Jan Suykens Chairman
Tim Rens Chief Financial Officer
Erik van Dyck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE25.29%720
EQUINIX INC55.15%46 396
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.15.52%25 645
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.04%23 078
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES28.29%16 768
WP CAREY INC35.23%15 091
