Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Invitation to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders that will be held on 20 May 2019
04/17/2019 | 01:31am EDT
The Manager-legal person of the Company (“the Manager”) is pleased to invite the holders of securities of the Company to attend the annual meeting that will be held at the registered office of the Manager at 2000 Antwerp, Schermersstraat 42, on Monday 20 May 2019 at 16.00h (4.00 PM).
As from 17/04/2019 all documents relating to this general meeting are available on the website www.leasinvest.be under the item ‘Investor relations’ - General meeting.