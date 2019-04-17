Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Leasinvest Real Estate    LEAS   BE0003770840

LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE

(LEAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Invitation to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders that will be held on 20 May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 01:31am EDT

The Manager-legal person of the Company (“the Manager”) is pleased to invite the holders of securities of the Company to attend the annual meeting that will be held at the registered office of the Manager at 2000 Antwerp, Schermersstraat 42, on Monday 20 May 2019 at 16.00h (4.00 PM).

As from 17/04/2019 all documents relating to this general meeting are available on the website www.leasinvest.be under the item ‘Investor relations’ - General meeting.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE
Chief Executive Officer
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be


On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

At present, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.04 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (55%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (10%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 610 million (value on 16 April 2019).

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
01:31aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Invitation to the ordinary general meeting of share..
GL
02/20LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Annual results
CO
2018LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Leasinvest Real Estate acquires Hangar 26-27, iconi..
AQ
2018KINEPOLIS : Lloyd's of London may expel brokers who don't go digital
RE
2018LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Leasinvest Real Estate acquires 2 additional office..
AQ
2018LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Transparency notification by axa
PU
2018LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Publication of a transparency notification in accor..
AQ
2018LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Threshold crossings
CO
2018LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Interim statement q3 2018
PU
2018LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Interim statement of the manager on 30 September 20..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 64,0 M
EBIT 2019 55,0 M
Net income 2019 45,0 M
Debt 2019 579 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 11,21
P/E ratio 2020 10,26
EV / Sales 2019 18,6x
EV / Sales 2020 18,2x
Capitalization 610 M
Chart LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Duration : Period :
Leasinvest Real Estate Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 97,2 €
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Louis Joseph H. Appelmans Co-CEO, Co-Managing Director & Director
Michel van Geyte Co-CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Jan Suykens Chairman
Tim Rens Chief Financial Officer
Erik van Dyck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE17.85%677
EQUINIX INC28.39%38 326
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.11.75%25 376
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.99%21 685
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES20.81%16 228
WP CAREY INC18.06%13 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About