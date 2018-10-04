Log in
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Listing of new shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels - Publication according to article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007: New denominator

10/04/2018 | 09:56am CEST

Not for distribution, publication or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Switzerland (unless relating to the possible private placement of the Scrips with institutional investors in Switzerland), Australia, Japan, South-Africa or any other country or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Other restrictions also apply.

Leasinvest Real Estate announces a new denominator according to article 15 of the Law on transparency.

On 20 September 2018 Leasinvest Real Estate launched a capital increase in cash with Irreducible Allocation Right for a gross amount of maximum EUR 83,960,790, via the issue of a maximum of 987,774 new shares at an issue price of 85.00 euro per share.

Following the completion of this capital increase and the issue of 987,774 new shares on 4 October 2018 at a total issue price of EUR 83,960,790, Leasinvest Real Estate announces, according to article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations, the following information, per 4 October 2018:

  • Total capital:                                                                      EUR 65,177,693.57
  • Total number of securities with voting rights:              5,926,644
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator):           5,926,644

Each of these shares entitles to one vote at the general meeting and these shares consequently represent the denominator for transparency notifications within the framework of the transparency regulation (i.e. notifications in the case of (a/o) reaching, exceeding or falling below the statutory or legal thresholds). Besides the legal thresholds article 12.2 of the articles of association of Leasinvest Real Estate, in application of article 18, §1 of the Law of 2 May 2007 provides an additional statutory threshold of 3%. There are no outstanding options or warrants issued that entitle to shares, nor preferential shares or shares without voting right.

On Leasinvest Real Estate SCA

Public regulated real estate company (B-REIT) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail and office buildings in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in Belgium and in Austria.

At the date of this press release the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to EUR 922 million spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (54%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (11%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The portfolio consists of retail (48%), offices (45%) and logistics (7%).

The public RREC is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of circa EUR 444 million (value 3 October 2018).

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate
Michel Van Geyte
Chief Executive Officer
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2018
