LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE

(LEAS)
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Note of the manager on Q1 2019

05/20/2019

Highlights:

  • The EPRA earnings1 rise by 41.3% from € 6.86 million per end March 2018 to € 9.69 million per end March 2019 (€ 1.39 per share vs € 1.63 per share)
  • The rental income increases by 17.5% from € 14.6 million per 31 March 2018 to € 17.2 million
  • The debt ratio further decreased from 53.53% end 2018 to 52.17% end March 2019
  • The funding cost further drops from 2.59% on 31/12/2018 to 2.47% in Q1 2019



1 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 64,0 M
EBIT 2019 55,0 M
Net income 2019 45,0 M
Debt 2019 579 M
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 11,21
P/E ratio 2020 10,26
EV / Sales 2019 18,6x
EV / Sales 2020 18,2x
Capitalization 610 M
Chart LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Leasinvest Real Estate Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 97,2 €
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Louis Joseph H. Appelmans Co-CEO, Co-Managing Director & Director
Michel van Geyte Co-CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Jan Suykens Chairman
Tim Rens Chief Financial Officer
Erik van Dyck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE17.85%681
EQUINIX INC39.06%41 218
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.10.73%24 573
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.88%21 807
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES26.95%16 522
WP CAREY INC23.55%13 756
