Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Leasinvest Real Estate    LEAS   BE0003770840

LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE

(LEAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 11:40am EST

A notification of 13 November 2019 by AXA SA, with registered office at 25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris, shows that an intra-group transfer occurred, AXA Holdings Belgium SA having taken over 394,040 shares in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA from AXA Belgium SA. After this transaction, AXA Group, still holds a stake of 26.58% in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA.

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal formAddress
AXA SA25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris

TRANSACTION DATE: 8 November 2019

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN PASSED: below 20%

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 5%

DENOMINATOR: 5,926,644

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting rights Related to securitiesUnrelated to securitiesRelated to securitiesUnrelated to securities
AXA SA0000.00%0.00%
AXA Holdings Belgium SA0394,04006.65%0.00%
AXA Belgium SA1,575,0711,181,031019.93%0.00%
 TOTAL1,575,071026.58%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrument
Maturity
Exercise period or date		# voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
    00.00% 


TOTAL (A & B)# voting rights% voting rights
 1,575,07126.58%

Complete control chain of the companies through which the participation is effectively held

AXA Belgium SA is held for 94.93% by AXA Holdings Belgium SA and for 5.07% by AXA SA.

AXA Holdings Belgium SA is 100% held by AXA SA.

AXA SA is not a controlling entity.

Additional information

Transparency notification following the transfer of 394,040 shares by AXA Belgium SA to AXA Holdings Belgium SA on 8 November 2019 without modification of the consolidated participation of AXA SA.

The operational entities of the AXA group comprising the insurance subsidiaries of AXA, act and exercise their voting rights, independently from any other entity of the AXA group managing assets, in accordance with the provisions of article 11§2 of the law of 2 May 2007.

The notification and the shareholder structure can be consulted on the website of the company www.leasinvest.be.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE
Chief Executive Officer
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be


On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

Per 30 September 2019, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.13 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (52%), Belgium (32%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 720 million (value 13 November 2019).

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
11:40aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Publication of a transparency notification in accor..
GL
01:31aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Invitation to the extraordinary general meeting of ..
GL
11/08LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Note of the manager on Q3 2019
GL
11/05LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Private placement bonds - early publication q3 results
PU
11/05Leasinvest Real Estate Private placement of bonds 2019 - Early publication of..
GL
08/29LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Acquisition retail buildings in vösendorf austria
PU
08/29Leasinvest Real Estate acquires 2 retail parcs near Shopping City Süd in Vöse..
GL
08/21LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Half-year financial report 2019
GL
06/30LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Half-year report
CO
06/19LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : comes to an agreement with Immo Lux-Airport SA for the ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63,9 M
EBIT 2019 47,8 M
Net income 2019 37,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 11,1x
Capitalization 720 M
Chart LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Duration : Period :
Leasinvest Real Estate Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 101,00  €
Last Close Price 121,50  €
Spread / Highest target -14,4%
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel van Geyte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Suykens Chairman
Tim Rens Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Louis Joseph H. Appelmans Non-Executive Director
Erik van Dyck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE39.02%792
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)53.37%46 113
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION21.86%25 037
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.99%24 239
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES34.27%18 033
W. P. CAREY INC.29.72%14 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group