Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Leasinvest Real Estate    LEAS   BE0003770840

LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE

(LEAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leasinvest Real Estate : TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION BY AXA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 12:53pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

-

Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations

-

Regulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM

www.leasinvest.be

PRESS RELEASERegulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM

Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations

A notification of 25 November 2019 by AXA SA, with registered office at 25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris, shows that an intra-group transfer occurred, AXA Belgium SA having taken over 394,040 shares in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA from AXA Holdings Belgium SA. After this transaction, AXA Group, still holds a stake of 26.58% in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA.

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form

Address

AXA SA

25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris

TRANSACTION DATE: 21 November 2019

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 25%

DENOMINATOR: 5,926,644

www.leasinvest.be

2

PRESS RELEASERegulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights

Previous

After the transaction

notification

# voting rights

# voting rights

% voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Related to

Unrelated

Related to

Unrelated

securities

to

securities

to

securities

securities

AXA SA

0

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

AXA Holdings Belgium SA

394,040

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

AXA Belgium SA

1,181,031

1,575,071

0

26.58%

0.00%

TOTAL

1,575,071

0

26.58%

0.00%

B) Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent

Type of

# voting

% of

Settle

financial instruments

financial

Maturit

Exercise

rights that

voting

ment

instrument

y

period or

can be

rights

date

acquired if

the financial

instrument is

exercised

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A & B)

# voting rights

% voting rights

1,575,071

26.58%

www.leasinvest.be

3

PRESS RELEASERegulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM

Complete control chain of the companies through which the participation is effectively held

AXA Belgium SA is held for 94.93% by AXA Holdings Belgium SA and for 5.07% by AXA SA.

AXA Holdings Belgium SA is 100% held by AXA SA.

AXA SA is not a controlling entity.

Additional information

Transparency notification following the transfer of 394,040 shares by AXA Holdings Belgium SA to AXA Belgium SA on 21 November 2019 without modification of the consolidated participation of AXA SA.

The operational entities of the AXA group comprising the insurance subsidiaries of AXA, act and exercise their voting rights, independently from any other entity of the AXA group managing assets, in accordance with the provisions of article 11§2 of the law of 2 May 2007.

The notification and the shareholder structure can be consulted on the website of the company

www.leasinvest.be.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

www.leasinvest.be

4

PRESS RELEASERegulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

Per 30 September 2019, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of

Leasinvest amounts to € 1.13 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (52%),

Belgium (32%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 705 million (value 26 November 2019).

www.leasinvest.be

5

Disclaimer

LeasInvest Real Estate SCA published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 17:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
12:53pLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Transparency notification by axa
PU
11:48aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Publication of a transparency notification in accor..
GL
11/20LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : 2019 Bond Private Placement
GL
11/14LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Publication of a transparency notification in accor..
GL
11/14LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Invitation to the extraordinary general meeting of ..
GL
11/08LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Note of the manager on Q3 2019
GL
11/05LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Private placement bonds - early publication q3 results
PU
11/05Leasinvest Real Estate Private placement of bonds 2019 - Early publication of..
GL
08/29LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE : Acquisition retail buildings in vösendorf austria
PU
08/29Leasinvest Real Estate acquires 2 retail parcs near Shopping City Süd in Vöse..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63,9 M
EBIT 2019 47,8 M
Net income 2019 37,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,48%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 10,8x
Capitalization 699 M
Chart LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Duration : Period :
Leasinvest Real Estate Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 107,00  €
Last Close Price 118,00  €
Spread / Highest target -1,69%
Spread / Average Target -9,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel van Geyte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Suykens Chairman
Tim Rens Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Louis Joseph H. Appelmans Non-Executive Director
Erik van Dyck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE35.01%770
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)57.09%47 232
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION21.03%24 868
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.25%24 692
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES38.55%18 517
W. P. CAREY INC.27.49%14 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group