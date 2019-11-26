Leasinvest Real Estate : TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION BY AXA

PRESS RELEASE
-
Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations
-
Regulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM
www.leasinvest.be
PRESS RELEASERegulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM
Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations
A notification of 25 November 2019 by AXA SA, with registered office at 25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris, shows that an intra-group transfer occurred, AXA Belgium SA having taken over 394,040 shares in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA from AXA Holdings Belgium SA. After this transaction, AXA Group, still holds a stake of 26.58% in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA.
The notification comprises the following information:
REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.
PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT
|
Name and legal form
|
Address
|
|
|
AXA SA
|
25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris
|
|
|
TRANSACTION DATE: 21 November 2019
|
THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 25%
DENOMINATOR: 5,926,644
PRESS RELEASERegulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM
|
DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
A) Voting rights
|
Previous
|
|
After the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# voting rights
|
|
# voting rights
|
% voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holders of voting rights
|
|
|
Related to
|
Unrelated
|
Related to
|
Unrelated
|
|
|
|
securities
|
to
|
securities
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AXA SA
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AXA Holdings Belgium SA
|
394,040
|
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AXA Belgium SA
|
1,181,031
|
|
1,575,071
|
0
|
26.58%
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,575,071
|
0
|
26.58%
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) Equivalent financial
|
|
After the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holders of equivalent
|
|
Type of
|
|
|
|
# voting
|
% of
|
Settle
|
financial instruments
|
|
financial
|
Maturit
|
Exercise
|
rights that
|
voting
|
ment
|
|
|
instrument
|
y
|
period or
|
can be
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
acquired if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL (A & B)
|
|
# voting rights
|
% voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,575,071
|
|
26.58%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRESS RELEASERegulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM
Complete control chain of the companies through which the participation is effectively held
AXA Belgium SA is held for 94.93% by AXA Holdings Belgium SA and for 5.07% by AXA SA.
AXA Holdings Belgium SA is 100% held by AXA SA.
AXA SA is not a controlling entity.
Additional information
Transparency notification following the transfer of 394,040 shares by AXA Holdings Belgium SA to AXA Belgium SA on 21 November 2019 without modification of the consolidated participation of AXA SA.
The operational entities of the AXA group comprising the insurance subsidiaries of AXA, act and exercise their voting rights, independently from any other entity of the AXA group managing assets, in accordance with the provisions of article 11§2 of the law of 2 May 2007.
The notification and the shareholder structure can be consulted on the website of the company
www.leasinvest.be.
For more information, contact
Leasinvest Real Estate
MICHEL VAN GEYTE
Chief Executive Officer
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be
PRESS RELEASERegulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM
On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.
Per 30 September 2019, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of
Leasinvest amounts to € 1.13 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (52%),
Belgium (32%) and Austria (16%).
Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.
The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 705 million (value 26 November 2019).
Disclaimer
LeasInvest Real Estate SCA published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 17:52:04 UTC