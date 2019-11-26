Leasinvest Real Estate : TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION BY AXA

Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations

PRESS RELEASERegulated information under embargo till 26/11/2019 - 5.40 PM

Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations

A notification of 25 November 2019 by AXA SA, with registered office at 25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris, shows that an intra-group transfer occurred, AXA Belgium SA having taken over 394,040 shares in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA from AXA Holdings Belgium SA. After this transaction, AXA Group, still holds a stake of 26.58% in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA.

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address AXA SA 25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris TRANSACTION DATE: 21 November 2019

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 25%

DENOMINATOR: 5,926,644