Public offering for subscription to a maximum of 987,774 New Shares in the context of a capital increase in cash with Irreducible Allocation Rights - Results of the Offer

Public offering for subscription to a maximum of 987,774

New Shares in the context of a capital increase in cash

with Irreducible Allocation Rights for a

maximum amount of EUR 83,960,790

Capital increase entirely subscribed

Result of the sales of the Scrips

After the public offering for subscription to New Shares and the successful exempt accelerated private placement of Scrips with composition of an order book, Leasinvest Real Estate announces that the existing shareholders and new investors have subscribed 100 % of the New Shares offered for an amount of EUR 83,960,790.

During the Subscription Period with Irreducible Allocation Rights, closed on 1 October 2018, 815,479 New Shares were subscribed, or 82.56% of the total number of New Shares offered.

The 861,475 Irreducible Allocation Rights, represented by coupon no 22, that were not exercised at the closing of the Subscription Period, or 17.44% of the non-exercised Irreducible Allocation Rights, have been sold, on 2 October 2018, in the form of Scrips within the framework of an exempt accelerated private placement with composition of an order book, as described in section 6.3.1 of the Transaction note. That way, the buyers of the Scrips have subscribed 172,295 of the still available New Shares at the same price and according to the same ratio as applicable for the subscription by exercising Irreducible Allocation Rights, or 1 New Share (at EUR 85.00 per New Share) for 5 Irreducible Allocation Rights in the form of Scrips.

The net proceeds of the sales of these Scrips (the “Excess Amount”) granted to the holders of non-exercised Irreducible Allocation Rights amount to EUR 0,99 per non-exercised Irreducible Allocation Right. Leasinvest Real Estate expects this amount to be available and be paid upon presentation of coupon no 22, in principle as of 8 October 2018.

The gross proceeds of the 100% of New Shares that were subscribed that way, amount to EUR 83,960,790 after the Subscription Period with Irreducible Allocation Rights and the exempt accelerated private placement of the Scrips. The net proceeds of the Offer (after deduction of the costs of the Offer) are estimated at EUR 82 million.

“Leasinvest Real Estate thanks all its shareholders for their confidence. With these additional financial resources, we can continue to focus on growth and further create value for our shareholders”, states Michel Van Geyte, CEO of Leasinvest Real Estate.

The payment and delivery of the New Shares will take place on 4 October 2018. In principle, the New Shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as of that same date.

Trading of the Shares of Leasinvest Real Estate on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels has been suspended, today, 2 October 2018, at the request of the Company, as of the opening of the stock market, in view of the announcement of the results of the subscription with Irreducible Allocation Rights and the exempt accelerated private placement of the Scrips. As this stage has been now successfully finalized, lifting of the suspension has been requested by Leasinvest Real Estate.

In the context of the Offer, Bank Degroof Petercam and ING Belgium jointly act as Joint Global Coordinators and, together with Belfius Bank, as Joint Bookrunners.

On Leasinvest Real Estate SCA

Public regulated real estate company (B-REIT) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail and office buildings in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in Belgium and in Austria.

At the date of this press release the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to EUR 922 million, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (54%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (11%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The portfolio consists of retail (48%), offices (45%) and logistics (7%).

The public RREC is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of circa EUR 454 million (value 1 October 2018).

Attachment