LECICO EGYPT

(LCSW)
Lecico Egypt : AGM result

03/31/2019

Press Release

AGM Results

Lecico Egypt announces no dividend for 2018 results

Alexandria, 31 March 2019 - Lecico Egypt, announces the completion of its AGM held in the Imperial Ballroom at the Hilton Alexandria Corniche (544 El Geish Street, Sidi Bishr, Alexandria).

The AGM approved the board of director's report, auditors report and the financial statements on the company's activities for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Following the AGM's approval, Lecico will not distribute a dividend for 2018 results.

31st March 2019

Press Release

About Lecico

Lecico (Stock symbols: LCSW.CA; LECI EY) is a leading producer of export-quality sanitary ware in the Middle East and one of the largest tile producers in Egypt and Lebanon, with over 45 years of experience in the industry and decades of experience as an exporter to developed markets.

Lecico benefits from significant cost advantages in labour, energy and investment costs resulting from its economies of scale and location in Egypt and Lebanon. Lecico's marketing strategy is to use its cost advantages to target the mass market with high quality pieces at competitive prices.

Lecico exports over half its sanitary ware production and has a significant presence in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Most of the Company's exports are done under the Lecico brand, although it also produces for other European brands.

For additional information, please contact:

Taher G. Gargour

Telephone: +203

518 0011

Fax:

+203

518 0029

Visit our website at: www.lecico.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "planned", "expectations", "forecast" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements may include descriptions of investments planned or currently under development by the company and the anticipated impact of these investments. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

31st March 2019

Disclaimer

Lecico Egypt SAE published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 08:41:07 UTC
