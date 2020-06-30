30 June 2020
Management Presentation
Business Update
Annual General Shareholder Meeting
2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
BUSINESS UPDATE
STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION TO DELIVER PROFITABLE GROWTH
GOING FORWARD
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY*
*For complete 2019 Financial Presentation, please see « 2019 Financial Presentation »
BUSINESS
UPDATE…
…5 years in the making of the New Leclanché
Trusted by fleet electric vehicle customers worldwide
-
e-TransportBusiness is set to grow by 6 to 10 times in the year 2020.
Marine transport customers
• An order book of CHF 90 million to be delivered between 2020-2022. Recurring revenue trajectory underpinned by Master Supply Agreements.
• Total cost of ownership reduced through our high energy and very high cycle life cells.
-
Leading position on maritime battery safety with certified & active fire extinguishing systems.
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E - 5 y e a r s i n t h e m a k i n g : t h e N e w L e c l a n c h é
Trusted by fleet electric vehicle customers worldwide
The Company is among the market leaders
|
in the Marine electrification market
|
Marine transport customers
|
|
• Unique integrated on-board battery
|
|
systems and charging infrastructure for
|
|
Ports/ Harbors.
|
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E - 5 y e a r s i n t h e m a k i n g : t h e N e w L e c l a n c h é
Trusted by fleet electric vehicle customers worldwide
|
• Business revenues of more than 100m € over
|
Ground transport customers
the next 5 years with Bombardier Transportation.
-
Significant momentum in the Truck electrification market leveraging the success with TOYOTA.
-
Large opportunities for Bus and Truck fleet retrofit.
T R A I N
B U S
T R U C K
O F F - H I G H W A Y
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E - 5 y e a r s i n t h e m a k i n g : t h e N e w L e c l a n c h é
Trusted by fleet electric vehicle customers worldwide
The Company is now well positioned to address more than 40% of the Train electrification market
-
Strategic partnership with Bombardier as the preferred global provider of Battery systems.
-
Recently won a large new project with another major European train supplier.
Ground transport customers
T R A I N
B U S
T R U C K
O F F - H I G H W A Y
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E - 5 y e a r s i n t h e m a k i n g : t h e N e w L e c l a n c h é
Trusted by utilities and transmission system operators worldwide
• In-house Energy Management Software (EMS) and
Systems Integration expertise.
-
Full Battery Energy Storage System provider.
• Turnkey EPC* model for project delivery.
-
More than 100MWh of projects commissioned.
• BOO** model for Energy-as-Service.
ST. KITTS ELECTRICITY CO.
LTD.
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E - 5 y e a r s i n t h e m a k i n g : t h e N e w L e c l a n c h é
Technology to products
|
Lithium-ion
|
|
BMS** & Modules
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
3rd Party# Systems
|
Cells
|
|
Packs & Racks
|
|
|
|
Integration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E - 5 y e a r s i n t h e m a k i n g : t h e N e w L e c l a n c h é
Highest level of certifications
|
Corporate Certifications
|
Industry Certifications
|
•
|
ISO 9001:2015
|
•
|
Marine type approvals
|
|
Quality management System
|
|
|
•
|
ISO 14001:2015
|
|
|
|
Environmental management System
|
|
|
•
|
ISO 45001:2018
|
|
|
|
Occupational health and safety management system
|
•
|
|
|
|
Railways applications
Stage 1 passed
Stage 2 in progress
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E - 5 y e a r s i n t h e m a k i n g : t h e N e w L e c l a n c h é
Proven performance in the field
|
As of April 2020, our systems
|
|
have completed:
|
|
•
|
more than 36'000
|
|
|
kilometers of marine
|
More than 57 GWh of energy
|
|
runtime
|
throughput in battery-based
|
•
|
more than 700'000
|
energy storage systems
|
|
kilometers of road
|
designed and commissioned
|
|
runtime
|
by the Company with an
|
• average uptime of more
|
average uptime of 98%, as of
|
|
than 99%
|
April 2020
B U S I N E S S U P D A T E - 5 y e a r s i n t h e m a k i n g : t h e N e w L e c l a n c h é
Leclanché has secured its position among the best in the industry in terms of energy density and cycle lifetime with the introduction of the new G-NMC 60Ah cells
-
210 Wh/kg and 420 Wh/liter; more than 8000 cycles @80% DoD*
-
This position will be further strengthened by the launch of M3 Module in early 2021
STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION
To deliver profitable growth
Structurally addressing the issues impacting profitability
Energy Storage Business, with in-house production of Lithium Ion Cells, requires a critical-size to deliver profitable growth
Simultaneous investment in Production Capacity, Product Portfolio Expansion and Organizational Resources
Need to leap-frog competitor's cost-base to
secure good gross margins
Project led business creates uneven growth pattern
-
Increasing Capital expenses (Capex) funding need for production capacity expansion
-
Increasing the Operating expenses (Opex)
-
Increasing the current cash burn rate
-
Substantial investments made in R & D of High Energy Density Cells, Modules and BMS
-
Increasing the Opex
-
Agreed Business Plan funding remained partial, except in 2018
S T R A T E G I C R E O R G A N I Z A T I O N t o d e l i v e r p r o f i t a b l e g r o w t h
Solid fundamentals to deliver profitable growth
Partnership with Eneris Group secures access to large production capacity to support large and growing order book
-
Eneris to invest CHF 53 million in capacity expansion in Production Joint Ventures (JV) in Germany and Switzerland... plus
-
Access to further capacity through Eneris Poland Cell factory avoiding an additional investment of CHF 60 million in 2022 timeframe.
Reduced
|
cash
|
Capital-light
|
intensity
|
More than 20% decrease in Opex: nearly 150 headcount transfer to the Joint Ventures (JV).
Avoided Capex investment of more than CHF 110 million.
Significant reduction in working capital related to production activities.
S T R A T E G I C R E O R G A N I Z A T I O N t o d e l i v e r p r o f i t a b l e g r o w t h
Solid fundamentals to deliver profitable growth
Leclanché innovation, in partnership with Eneris Group, maximizes the gross margin
-
Second strong industrial endorsement, after Exide Industries Limited for India JV : Eneris to license Leclanché technologies for its factory in Poland with a payment of up to CHF 32 million
-
Giga-scaleproduction drives down costs further
|
Improved
|
Reduced product
|
Margins
|
costs
25% Year-over-year reduction in cost per kWh over 2018-2019 pricing levels with the introduction of new high energy density Cells 210 Wh per kg, and the next-generation M3 Module. Plus
GWh-scale procurement and productivity gains reduce the Production cost per unit by more than 20%.
S T R A T E G I C R E O R G A N I Z A T I O N t o d e l i v e r p r o f i t a b l e g r o w t h
Solid fundamentals to deliver profitable growth
Strategic reorganization, in partnership with Eneris Group, ensures predictable growth
-
Securing working capital: Eneris has confirmed CHF 21 million in working capital loan. Terms for the second loan of CHF 21 million still to be agreed upon.
-
Introduction of a new Build-Own-Operate (BOO) business line for projects with long term Power Purchase Agreement/ Offtake Agreements, including the St. Kitts project.
|
|
|
Order book of CHF 90 million and growing!
|
|
|
Projects under BOO model are expected to add circa CHF 8
|
Profitable
|
|
million of recurring annual positive EBITDA.
|
Recurring revenue
|
|
growth
|
|
|
Access to nearly 1 GWh of capacity by 1Q 2022 to super
|
|
|
|
|
charge the recurring growth from the eTransport business
|
|
|
lines.
|
|
|
S T R A T E G I C R E O R G A N I Z A T I O N t o d e l i v e r p r o f i t a b l e g r o w t h
Solid fundamentals to deliver profitable growth
Strategic reorganization pivots the Company to software and systems integration business model boosting the profitability
-
New Leclanché would have nearly 40% of its staff in Research & Innovation and Engineering
-
Clear operating model for investors- different businesses financed differently:
-
-
Upstream business in Joint Venture with an Industrial Partner, Eneris Group;
-
BOO Project business in Joint Venture with a large US-based Infrastructure Fund.
Leverage working references!
Leverage success with world leading reference customers
already won.
Enhance the in-house Energy Management Software (EMS) Platform to offer Energy-as-Service and IoT Services.
S T R A T E G I C R E O R G A N I Z A T I O N t o d e l i v e r p r o f i t a b l e g r o w t h
The new Leclanché Journey goes into Giga-scale business now…
We are committed to delivering profitable growth. We are thankful for the patient investment by all shareholders.
T H E N E W L E C L A N C H É J O U R N E Y
We continue to build the business undeterred by current challenges
Being realistic about the current Covid-19situation, we shall not provide any guidance for the year 2020
-
On an average production capacity reduced by nearly 1/3 during the lock down period.
-
Nearly CHF 11 million business deferred, but not lost.
-
We see a considerable slowdown in new bids/ request for quotes in the marketplace.
The new Leclanché Journey goes into Giga-scale business now…
We continue to build the business undeterred by current challenges
-
The decision to add BOO business line shall add material positive EBITDA to the Company's financial results from 2022 onward. Thus, making the Company more investable by strategic and institutional partners.
-
In addition to the Working Capital Loan from Eneris, the Company shall still raise about CHF40 million of fresh capital in Q1 2021 timeframe to fully fund its 2021 Business Plan.
T H E N E W L E C L A N C H É J O U R N E Y
-
The Agreement with Eneris is good for all Leclanché Shareholders and Customers.
-
Even under these difficult times, the Company has raised up to CHF 95 million in a non-dilutive manner for all shareholders.
Thank You for your patient Investment and the continued Trust
We are on a clear path to deliver profitable growth.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
The 3 agreements with Eneris Group
|
LOAN AGREEMENT
|
|
INDUSTRIAL AGREEMENT
|
|
TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT
|
Providing working capital
|
|
•
|
Progressive investments of
|
|
•
|
Licensing of Leclanché's
|
financing of up to CHF 42
|
|
|
CHF 53 million for a
|
|
|
technology to Eneris against
|
million to fully fund the
|
|
|
capacity expansion
|
|
|
payment of a royalty fee of
|
business plan through June
|
|
|
program
|
|
|
up to CHF 32 million
|
2021
|
|
•
|
Exclusive Leclanché
|
|
•
|
Leclanché will retain full
|
|
|
|
technologies and
|
|
|
ownership of its technology
|
|
|
|
production by the JV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T H E T H R E E A G R E E M E N T S
MINORITY STAKE
MAJORITY STAKE*
|
|
LECLANCHÉ PROJECT
|
|
STATIONARY
|
|
SPECIALTY
|
|
|
BOO HOLDCO
|
|
STORAGE
|
|
BATTERIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROJECT INVESTMENT
|
|
BATTERY STORAGE
|
|
CUSTOM
|
|
|
|
|
BATTERY
|
|
|
|
|
|
SYSTEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SYSTEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
St Kitts project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S4 Energy projects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROJECTS
|
|
SALES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refinery project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marengo project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Airport project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N E W O P E R A T I N G M O D E O R G A N I Z A T I O N
E-TRANSPORT
SYSTEMS
CERTIFIED BATTERY PACKS AND RACKS
CUSTOMER BASE
WITH MASTER
SUPPLY
AGREEMENTS
ENERIS-LECLANCHÉ JOINT VENTURES
Willstätt Battery Factory
Yverdon Module Production
€
Disclaimer
S U P P L E M E N T A R Y I N F O R M A T I O N
Disclaimer
Leclanche SA published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 13:45:05 UTC