Leclanché SA: Proposal for the election of a new member for the Board of Directors of Leclanché SA

04/16/2019 | 01:10am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Personnel
Leclanché SA: Proposal for the election of a new member for the Board of Directors of Leclanché SA

16-Apr-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Proposal for the election of a new member for the Board of Directors of Leclanché SA

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 16 April 2019: The Board of Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solutions companies, proposes that Mr. Bénédict Fontanet is elected as a new member of the Board of Directors at the ordinary Annual General Meeting which will be held on 9 May 2019.

Mr. Bénédict Fontanet (born in 1960) is a Swiss National. He holds a law degree from the University of Geneva and was admitted to the bar in 1986. Mr Fontanet founded his own law firm, Fontanet Associés, alongside Mr. Guy Fontanet in 1986. He is an advisor to entrepreneurs, Swiss and international companies and groups and his practice is primarily focused on the financial, banking and commercial sectors. His expertise ranges from mergers and acquisitions to transmissions of businesses to real estate operations. Mr. Fontanet is a board member of companies active in the fields of finance, real estate, luxury goods and hospitality (Golden Partner SA, Landolt & Cie SA, the Red Sea Foundation.)

Alongside his professional activity, he has been involved in politics for over 15 years. He has served as president of the Christian Democrat Party of Geneva and was member of the Grand Conseil de Genève, the Geneva State Parliament. Mr. Fontanet is a member of the Geneva Bar Association, the Swiss Bar Association, the Swiss Lawyers Society and the Geneva Business Law Association.


Mr. Stefan A. Müller, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: "Mr. Fontanet will add important capabilities to the Board, in line with our strategic priorities. His experience as an advisor to growing companies and his enviable international networks across finance and industry will serve Leclanché well at this exciting time of the company's growth."

 

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, etransport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. Page 4/4 You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Contacts
Media contacts:
Europe/global: US and Canada:
Desiree Maghoo

T: +44 (0) 7775 522 740

E-mail: dmaghoo@questorconsulting.com

Laure Lagrange

T: +44 (0) 7768 698 731

E-mail: llagrange@questorconsulting.com		 Rick Anderson

T: +1-718-986-1596

Henry Feintuch

T: +1-212-808-4901

E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com
Switzerland: Investor Contacts:
Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch



Thomas Balmer

T: +41 (0) 79 703 87 28

E-mail: tba@dynamicsgroup.ch		 Anil Srivastava / Hubert Angleys
T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00
E-mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Leclanché SA
Av. des Sports 42
1400 Yverdon-les-Bains
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00
Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20
E-mail: investors@leclanche.com
Internet: www.leclanche.com
ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550
Valor: A1CUUB, 812950
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 800327

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

800327  16-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=800327&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
