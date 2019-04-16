Leclanché SA: Proposal for the election of a new member for the Board of Directors of Leclanché SA

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Proposal for the election of a new member for the Board of Directors of Leclanché SA

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 16 April 2019: The Board of Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solutions companies, proposes that Mr. Bénédict Fontanet is elected as a new member of the Board of Directors at the ordinary Annual General Meeting which will be held on 9 May 2019.

Mr. Bénédict Fontanet (born in 1960) is a Swiss National. He holds a law degree from the University of Geneva and was admitted to the bar in 1986. Mr Fontanet founded his own law firm, Fontanet Associés, alongside Mr. Guy Fontanet in 1986. He is an advisor to entrepreneurs, Swiss and international companies and groups and his practice is primarily focused on the financial, banking and commercial sectors. His expertise ranges from mergers and acquisitions to transmissions of businesses to real estate operations. Mr. Fontanet is a board member of companies active in the fields of finance, real estate, luxury goods and hospitality (Golden Partner SA, Landolt & Cie SA, the Red Sea Foundation.)

Alongside his professional activity, he has been involved in politics for over 15 years. He has served as president of the Christian Democrat Party of Geneva and was member of the Grand Conseil de Genève, the Geneva State Parliament. Mr. Fontanet is a member of the Geneva Bar Association, the Swiss Bar Association, the Swiss Lawyers Society and the Geneva Business Law Association.



Mr. Stefan A. Müller, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: "Mr. Fontanet will add important capabilities to the Board, in line with our strategic priorities. His experience as an advisor to growing companies and his enviable international networks across finance and industry will serve Leclanché well at this exciting time of the company's growth."

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, etransport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

