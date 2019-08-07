Log in
Leclanché : and Government of St. Kitts Agree to Build Largest Solar Generation Plus Storage Project in Caribbean

0
08/07/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Agreement
Leclanché and Government of St. Kitts Agree to Build Largest Solar Generation Plus Storage Project in Caribbean

07-Aug-2019 / 19:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leclanché and Government of St. Kitts Agree to Build Largest Solar Generation Plus Storage Project in Caribbean

Fully Integrated Solar Photovoltaic and Lithium?ion Battery Energy Storage System Will Provide Clean and Reliable Energy for Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis


BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis; DALLAS and YVERDON LES BAINS, Switzerland, August 7, 2019 - The largest solar generation plus energy storage project ever to be built in the Caribbean has been announced by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the state-owned St. Kitts Electric Company (SKELEC) and Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies.

The Honorable Ian Patches Liburd, St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Public Infrastructure, Post, Urban Development and Transport, said: "We are set to embark on this vital solar+storage project as a key part of our renewable energy thrust that is critical to the future development of our country."

The 35.6 MW solar energy plant and 44.2 MWh battery storage facility will be built on government provided land in the Basseterre Valley, adjacent to the City of Basseterre and the current SKELEC PowerStation on the island of St. Kitts. It will provide the residents of this Caribbean twin-island Federation with a reliable and renewable clean energy source with fixed cost savings compared to the current diesel-generated power system. The system will provide between 25-30% of the nation's current power generation needs, while displacing the same amount of diesel-generated capacity.

"The solar storage project will help solidify the financial strength of SKELEC over the next 20+ years, while substantially reducing the islands' fuel cost over that period," said Liburd. "The expected fuel avoidance cost from the installation of the solar farm will not only be beneficial to the energy demand of the Federation but represents that most viable option for securing SKELEC's financial future."

Leclanché will serve as the prime engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the installation of both the solar photovoltaic (PV) system and battery energy storage system (BESS).

"We want to thank Prime Minister Timothy Harris, Public Infrastructure Minister Liburd, the Government of St. Kitts-Nevis, and the SKELEC Board and Executive Team for their tremendous vision, cooperation and efforts in support of this exciting project," said Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché. "This project marks the first time a megawatt-scale solar energy system, stabilized by a state-of-the art lithium battery energy storage system, can be utilized to provide true "base load" power for a utility on a Caribbean island. It sends a strong signal to other Caribbean countries, and those around the world, that there is a cleaner, more cost-efficient and viable alternative to diesel power."

Minister Liburd said, "We are pleased to partner with Leclanché, one of the world's leading energy storage solution providers, in this milestone project for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. The solar and battery storage project represents a giant step forward in the government's efforts to ensure a clean, safe and affordable energy future for our country. This project offers many benefits for our residents, businesses and the millions of tourists who visit St. Kitts and Nevis each year."

The government recently approved an allocation of land for the project site which will be provided under a lease between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the project company. SKELEC and Leclanché have already entered into a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) which ensures the system will supply essential power capacity for St. Kitts for many years to come.

Leclanché has established a St. Kitts special purpose vehicle (SPV) along with local partner Solrid, to fund, own and operate the facility. Once the energy generation and storage project is completed and delivered, Leclanché will be responsible for the management of all project operations, maintenance and equipment warranties.

"SKELEC's leadership in this solar generation and storage project is commendable on many levels," said St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Sylvester Harris. "This project is an example of the bold thinking and actions being undertaken by our electric utility to ensure a reliable power supply and a cleaner, more sustainable environment for our citizens and tourists."

"The cost of this project to St. Kitts and Nevis citizens is zero," said Bryan Urban, Executive Vice President and Head of Leclanché Stationary Business Unit. "It is being fully paid-for over 20 years through the savings created by the switch to clean and reliable solar energy."

Ground-breaking for the solar and energy storage project is scheduled for mid-October 2019 with an anticipated completion date of September 2020.

For more information, write to info@leclanche.com or visit www.leclanche.com.

________________________
About Leclanché
Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

 

Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Contacts
Media contacts:
Europe/global: US and Canada:
Desiree Maghoo

T: +44 (0) 7775 522 740

E-mail: mailto:dmaghoo@questorconsulting.com		 Rick Anderson

T: +1-718-986-1596

Henry Feintuch

T: +1-212-808-4901

E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com
Switzerland :

Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch		 Investor Contacts:

Anil Srivastava / Hubert Angleys

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Leclanché SA
Av. des Sports 42
1400 Yverdon-les-Bains
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00
Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20
E-mail: investors@leclanche.com
Internet: www.leclanche.com
ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550
Valor: A1CUUB, 812950
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 853967

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

853967  07-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=853967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
