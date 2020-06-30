EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Leclanché concludes its Annual General Meeting



30-Jun-2020 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Leclanché concludes its Annual General Meeting

- Debt to equity conversion significantly strengthens balance sheet

- Major Stationary Solutions projects and solid e-Transport order pipeline provide critical scale putting Company on track towards profitability

- Christophe Manset joins the Board of Directors



YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, June 30th, 2020 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solutions companies, today announced that the Company's shareholders approved all but two of the proposals of the Board of Directors at its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today through a live webcast meeting due to the Covid-19 situation.

The debt to equity conversion of CHF 50.9 million of debt contracted with FEFAM[1], the Company's main shareholder, was approved by shareholders. This restructuring measure shall reduce the Company's debt level to CHF 15.3 million. The strengthened balance sheet should drive increased investment interest in the Company at this time of strong growth in Leclanché's order book in the fast-growing e-Transport sector.

The Board regrets that the resolutions to renew the period for exercising the authorized capital and increase the conditional capital to the maximum possible number of shares were not approved by the majority of shareholders. The Board notes that it still has approximately 76 million authorized shares available to be exercised until 8th May 2021 and approximately 43 million conditional shares. The Board will review the available options to ensure the availability of the growth capital needed.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Christophe Manset has been elected to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Manset has more than 10 years of experience in the asset management industry in Luxembourg. As an associate at LEVeL with a focus on Alternative Investment Funds regulated by the Luxembourg supervisory authority, he brings to the Board of Directors of Leclanché proven experience in the financial field and in matters concerning investment funds. Mr. Manset serves as an advisor to the Luxembourg-based FEFAM, Leclanché's majority shareholder, which will enable the Company to further strengthen its relationship with FEFAM.

The Company provided an update of the Covid-19 situation which prevents it from providing any guidance for the year 2020. On an average, production capacity has been reduced by nearly 1/3 during the lock down period and nearly CHF 11 million business has been deferred.

Commercial breakthroughs

In his address to shareholders, Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, outlined the Company's progress in implementing the Growth Plan announced in 2015. In 2019, Leclanché achieved significant growth in many aspects of its business.

The e-Transport business is set to grow over 2019 by six to ten times in 2020 with an order book of CHF 90 million to be delivered in the years 2020 through 2022.

- Leclanché is recognized among the market leaders in marine electrification offering unique integrated on-board battery systems as well as charging infrastructure for the ports and harbours market.

- Leclanché's other fleet electric vehicle business is on a rapid growth trajectory fuelled by business revenues of more than ? 100 million over the next five years with Bombardier Transportation. In fact, the Company is now well-positioned to address more than 40% of the train electrification market between the strategic partnership with Bombardier and its recent win of a new rail project with another major train provider.

- Furthermore, Mr. Srivastava reported significant momentum in the truck electrification market leveraging the Company's success with Toyota Motor North America as well as large opportunities for bus and truck fleet retrofitting.

Leclanché's Stationary Solutions business continued its growth with a cumulative 100 MWh of projects commissioned highlighted by the announcement of a Build-Own-Operate model for Energy-as-a-Service including the high-profile St. Kitts project.

Leclanché has been able to meet its growth targets thanks to the constant and steady support of all shareholders, in particular FEFAM, its major shareholder who converted CHF 103 million of debt into capital since May 2019.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: "In 2019, Leclanché has built a competitive organization on multiple fronts with commercial wins, project completions and improvements in our technology and cost structure. The 'new Leclanché' is well-positioned for accelerated growth and success in our markets - in no small part due to the hard work of our colleagues around the world, the patience of our shareholders and the support of business partners and investors.

The strategic reorganization underway shall set the Company on a clear path to deliver profitable growth thanks to the capital light structure through the Joint Venture with Eneris Group, reduced Operating Expenses, and reduced product costs with the launch of its industry leading 210 Wh per kg/8000 cycles* High Energy Density Cells."



*- at 80% depth of discharge.

For more information, write to info@leclanche.com or visit www.leclanche.com.

